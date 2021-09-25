Wrestling

“WWE viewership was disappointing in comparison to expectations” – Backstage details on meeting between WWE and FOX

Backstage details on meeting between WWE and FOX. Fox signed a deal worth over $1 billion over five years with the WWE back in 2019.
Archie Blade

