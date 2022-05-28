“You gotta go tell him he’s out of the WrestleMania main event” – Shawn Michaels once made Vince McMahon remove a legend from WrestleMania main event

Vince Russo recently recalled how Vince McMahon removed a legend from the WrestleMania 15 main event because of Shawn Michaels.

At Wrestlemania 15, the initial match planned for the main event was Foley vs. The Rock vs. Steve Austin. But the triple threat match was changed into a singles contest thanks to Shawn Michaels. Vince Russo, who was a writer in WWE at that time, recently recalled the whole incident.

The former WWE writer shared how HBK made Vince McMahon change the Wrestlemania 15 main event.

Shawn Michaels convinced Steve Austin, who further persuaded Vince McMahon

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo talked about the Wrestlemania 15 match. The former writer stated that Shawn Michaels wasn’t happy with the triple threat match. Back then, HBK was playing a non-wrestling role in the company due to his back injury. The four-time world champion served as the Commissioner of WWF.

Shawn Michaels wanted the match to be revised into The Rock vs Austin. Therefore, the Heart Breaking Kid started to get into Austin’s head. Russo claims that Michaels put the idea of a singles match in Austin’s head.

“Shawn, who wasn’t working at the time, showed up and just started stirring the s*** and got in Austin’s head about how it should be Austin versus Rock, ‘Mick should not be a part of this match,” Russo stated.

Eventually, Michaels convinces The Texas Rattlesnake, who further talks to Vince McMahon, and the match is changed. While recalling the whole anecdote, Vince Russo claimed McMahon asked him to deliver the bad news to Mick Foley. He said:

“[Michaels]Really started working Austin. Next thing you know, Austin goes to Vince. Next thing you know, Vince[McMahon] comes to me, ‘Vince, you gotta go tell Mick he’s out of the WrestleMania main event.”

In his 2014 column with Wrestlezone, the ex-WWE writer expressed his frustration with the change. Russo couldn’t stop feeling for Mick Foley.

Mick Foley did main-event WrestleMania 15 but in a different way

Although Michaels’ disagreement led to Foley’s exit from Wrestlemania 15 main event, the Hardcore Legend played a key role in that match. Foley came in as Mankind to face The Big Show at WrestleMania 15 and earned the opportunity to referee the main event.

During the main event, Vince McMahon used his power and tried to interfere to prevent Austin from winning. The WWE Chairman wanted to referee the match. But, the WWF Commissioner, Shawn Michaels didn’t agree with the idea. Out came Foley, helping Austin secure the pinfall against The Rock.

