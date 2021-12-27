“You’re the only person I trust” – Former WWE Superstar recalls conversation with Ric Flair before Wrestlemania encounter

Former WWE Superstar recalls conversation with Ric Flair moments before their Wrestlemania encounter all the way back in 2006.

Ric Flair is considered by many to be the best to have ever laced a pair of wrestling boots. For him to pull someone aside and tell them that he only trusts them to perform a move safely on him is a huge deal and Matt Hardy was lucky enough to have that happen to him.

During a recent appearance on The Drive with Josh Graham, the AEW star recalled the Money in the Bank match at Wrestlemania 22. The second ever MITB match saw Rob Van Dam, Matt Hardy, Ric Flair, Finlay, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin for the coveted contract. Hardy recalled the then 57 year old coming up to him and telling him that he wanted to take a bump from the ladder.

“So it was great to actually know him and get to work matches with him and become friends with him. Actually when we did our Money in the Bank ladder match together, Ric pulled me aside and said ‘look, I want to take a big bump off this ladder. You’re the only person I trust to give me a suplex off the top. I know you’ve got experience (in these matches), and you’re good.”



The match was praised for being fast paced and action filled while the ladder bump became the talking point of the match. In the end it was Rob Van Dam who went on to win the briefcase and cashed it on John Cena to win his first and only WWE Championship later that year.

