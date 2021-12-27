Wrestling

“You’re the only person I trust” – Former WWE Superstar recalls conversation with Ric Flair before Wrestlemania encounter

Former WWE Superstar recalls conversation with Ric Flair before Wrestlemania encounter
Archie Blade

Previous Article
“Did Josh Giddey actually forget he had to score points in a basketball game?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the OKC rookie becomes the 1st player in 50 years to record a pointless double-double
Next Article
"Did Nikola Jokic just twerk before jump ball!?": Denver Nuggets reigning MVP makes the referee laugh out loud right before tip off against Los Angeles Clippers
WWE Latest News
Former WWE Superstar recalls conversation with Ric Flair before Wrestlemania encounter
“You’re the only person I trust” – Former WWE Superstar recalls conversation with Ric Flair before Wrestlemania encounter

Former WWE Superstar recalls conversation with Ric Flair moments before their Wrestlemania encounter all the…