“I Will Give You a $100,000 to No-Show” – Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon Once Tried to Sabotage Dana White and UFC

WWE and UFC share a respectful relationship as personnel from both companies have often expressed that feeling. Superstars like Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are examples of talents who have worked in both promotions. Likewise, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and UFC President Dana White also share a healthy bond. However, according to legendary MMA fighter Chael Sonnen, that wasn’t always the case.

Speaking on an episode of his “You’re Welcome” podcast, Sonnen brought a years-old doing of Mr. McMahon to light. The former octagon fighter shared how the ex-WWE CEO once tried to vandalize his company.

Chael Sonnen said Vince McMahon tried to bribe a UFC announcer

In the mid-2000s, UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter was proving to be a success for Dana White. However, the Spike TV show was broadcasting directly after Monday Night RAW which infuriated the then-WWE chairman.

On his podcast, Chael Sonnen noted that at that time, MMA had no sponsors and no PPVs like today. In fact, the top stars in the company were paid $18, 000 per win. According to Sonnen, Vince McMahon tried to bribe ex-UFC announcer Mike Goldberg in 2005. The former WWE chairman offered Mike $100,000 to not show up at. Vince also wanted the whole conversation to be kept a secret.

However, Mike Goldberg made the right choice and took the matter to his boss. After that, not only was he offered a brand-new half-a-million-dollar contract, but it also made Dana rethink the pay of UFC stars.

“Vince McMahon contacts Mike Goldberg and… tells… I will give you a $100,000 to no-call, no-show… Goldberg does the right thing and the very first person he calls is Dana [White]… Dana not only gives Mike Goldberg a brand new $500,000 contract but right then realized… I got a problem.”

Nevertheless, Vince McMahon’s attempt to sabotage UFC did not work and the rest is history. Both companies have since improved their relationship over the years and also made occasional appearances on each other’s shows.

The former chairman of WWE was in attendance at UFC 267

Earlier this year, both Vince McMahon and Dana White were in Las Vegas delivering their pay-per-views. While WWE was holding its Money in the Bank there, Dana held his UFC 276.

However, moments after WWE’s event, fans spotted the higher-ups of the company enjoying the octagon show. Vince McMahon alongside his daughter and son-in-law was seen sitting during the UFC event.

Vince McMahon, his daughter Stephanie, Triple H, and Pat McAfee were shown on camera at tonight's #UFC276 event. They were able to make the main event with #MITB a mere few minutes away!

Nevertheless, while the former WWE CEO retired in July, the UFC president is still in charge. Though that has not affected the relationship between the two promotions.

At the recent Extreme Rules PPV, legendary UFC fighter Daniel Cormier appeared as a special guest referee. Well, it should not surprise anyone if such things transpire under the new regime as well.

