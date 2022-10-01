“It’s OK to Have T-Levels in the 1400’s”- Former UFC Title Contender Brutally Trolls WWE Legend John Cena on Twitter

WWE superstar John Cena is being trolled continuously on Twitter by UFC’s best trash-talker.

WWE icon John Cena is famous for his accomplishments in the squared circle. After making his debut in 2002, Cena had to scratch and claw to make a name for himself in the business. Going forward, Cena did some heavy lifting for the company and was instrumental in the success of WWE over the years.

Besides wrestling, The sixteen-time World Champion is also famous for philanthropy. The leader of The Cenation recently broke the Guinness Record by granting over 650 wishes through Make-A-Wish Foundation.

John Cena set a Guinness World Record for most Make-A-Wish Foundation grants with 650 Legend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NnicLJHj0o — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2022

Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect is having a great career in Hollywood. The actor from “Suicide Squad” has arguably the largest fan following globally.

A considerable part of his success is attributed to his work in WWE as the ultimate baby face. Although John’s wrestling career is on pause as he has embarked on his acting journey, Cena is resting on his laurels as he has done it all in wrestling. He was last seen on WWE TV during his 20th anniversary with the company where he was involved in a segment with Austin Theory.

John Cena vs Austin Theory at Wrestlemania 39 would be a lot bigger than people realize 👀 pic.twitter.com/OXxpRKFL0Q — ☝️JL Rogue 🖤 (@JL_Rogue) August 18, 2022

His backstage segment with the winner of MITB has led to speculations about his next match at WrestleMania 39 against Austin Theory. Throughout his career in wrestling, John has rarely been a heel superstar. His do-gooder character in the ring resonates with his real-life character outside the squared circle.

UFC’s “Bad Guy” trolls John Cena on Twitter

John Cena is probably the most likable individual in showbiz. However, it’s a given in life that you can’t please everybody even when you’re John Cena. In comparison to his Instagram page which is full of weird memes and pictures, John’s Twitter account is full of motivational quotes.

For months, The “Bad Guy” of UFC Chael Sonnen has been poking fun at John Cena on Twitter. Although Cena hasn’t replied to the personal attacks on his social media, Sonnen seems to be perpetual in getting a response from the leader of Cenation. Here are a few tweets from UFC’s greatest trash-talker hounding John Cena.

Easy for somebody nobody takes seriously to say https://t.co/zhQb00wQi2 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 27, 2022

Spend more time telling waiters what you want to eat and less time telling rocks to fly or whatever https://t.co/Fa8exe2FIq — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 3, 2022

I think you are confusing lives with WORLD. We all live in the same World. https://t.co/FXrUawaqTW — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 12, 2022

In the most recent Tweet, Chael Sonnen continued to take a dig at Cena’s most recent motivational quote.

Cena quoted:

“It’s ok to be silly. It’s ok to be whimsical. It’s ok to be creative. It’s ok to show emotion. It’s ok to be wrong. It’s ok to fail. It’s ok to hold hands and hug. It’s ok to say ‘I love you’. It’s ok to live. It’s ok to be you because we are all just trying to figure it out.”

The former UFC middleweight star wasted little time and followed up with a diss directed at Cena’s quote.

He Tweeted:

“It’s OK to be Cena. It’s OK to wear size 4X hockey jerseys & “jorts”. It’s OK to have T-levels in the 1400’s. It’s OK to wear baseball hats indoors. It’s OK to make bad movies.”

It’s OK to be Cena. It’s OK to wear size 4X hockey jerseys & “jorts”. It’s OK to have T-levels in the 1400’s. It’s OK to wear baseball hats indoors. It’s OK to make bad movies. https://t.co/oQ6AdXUF9l — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 1, 2022

So why is Chael Sonnen after the most benevolent guy from Sports Entertainment? ‘The American Gangster’ explained why he mocked John Cena on Twitter during an Interview with The MMA Hour.

According to Sonnen, it started when wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer came to Cena’s defense during the Performance Enhancing Drugs allegation against the WWE superstar.

Sonnen explained that he’s jealous of John Cena and believes most of his success attributed to his personality comes from using steroids.

