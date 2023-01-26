The WWE usually positions a babyface as the biggest star on their roster. From Bruno Sammartino and Hulk Hogan to Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena, the WWE has always had a face as their number one guy. They tried the same formula with Roman Reigns for years to mixed results before finally hitting the jackpot by turning him heel. In the Tribal Chief, the WWE has arguably their most prominent heel since Triple H during his reign of terror. This, however, has left the top babyface position vacant, although it appears that it may have already been filled with an interesting choice in Bray Wyatt.

The former WWE and Universal Champion made his WWE return at Extreme Rules last year. Most of the characters he has portrayed during his time in the promotion have been heels or possess the tendencies. Over time, however, he won the fans over and looks like it is no different with the management in WWE.

Bray Wyatt is internally listed as the number one babyface on SmackDown

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the possible opponents for Roman Reigns coming out of the Royal Rumble. The Tribal Chief will face Kevin Owens at the upcoming premium live event, but he is expected by many to come out with his titles intact.

One of the names discussed was Bray Wyatt. Meltzer revealed that Wyatt was slotted as the top babyface on the SmackDown roster. Despite that, however, he didn’t see Reigns feud with him because no one has come out looking good after a feud with Wyatt’s current character.

“I don’t think so. It’s possible. Bray is considered the number one babyface on SmackDown. He is the biggest-slotted star that Roman has not worked with, but I also don’t know… Roman also knows that people who work with Bray always look a lot worse than going in,” Meltzer said.

Have Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt worked together before?

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt have actually worked a number of matches before. Both the Shield and Wyatt Family made their way to the Main Roster at around the same time. The two factions had a long feud with several memorable matches.

Reigns and Wyatt have even tagged together. However, they have yet to embark in a feud in their current incarnations.

Interestingly, Wyatt was the first person to bear the wraith of Reigns after his heel turn. The Tribal Chief made his WWE return at SummerSlam 2020 where he first attacked Wyatt then Braun Strowman following their match in the main event.

The three then had a triple threat match for the Universal Championship that Reigns won to begin his legendary run. That was the last time the two crossed paths in the company. Wyatt was moved to RAW and then fired before his return last year.

While Meltzer believes that Reigns will refrain from facing Wyatt, there is a very distinct possibility that the WWE could one day have two of their biggest draws go face to face with each other.

