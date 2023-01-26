Rhea Ripley Slams Andrew Tate, Says the Social Media Celebrity Fits in Perfectly With Cockroaches in Prison

Andrew Tate is well-known for his misogynistic remarks against women, and for that, he often gets into trouble. Recently, Top G, alongside his brother, was arrested for human trafficking and kidnapping. The social media star, also charged with sexual assault and operating an organized crime ring, was taken into custody in Romania on December 29, 2022. Taking to his Instagram, Andrew Tate recently shared his bad jail experience but was slammed by WWE superstar Rhea Ripley.

Despite all the moral flaws, Tate is one of the most influential personalities on the Internet. In fact, there was no effect on his fan following when he got banned from almost every major platform last year. Recently, Top G used social media as a way to share his bad prison experience. However, little did Andrew Tate know, “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley will troll him badly for that.

Rhea Ripley believes Andrew Tate belongs in jail with bugs and cockroaches

After getting out, Andrew Tate used Instagram Stories and shared how he spent his time in prison. In one of those clips, Top G told his fans that he had no friends in jail. In fact, the only buddies he had were cockroaches, lice, and bedbugs.

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley took that opportunity and expressed how she feels about Andrew Tate. She re-posted Top G’s statement on her Instagram with a short but insulting reply.

Firing some heavy shots at Andrew State, Rhea Ripley stated that Top G fits in perfectly with cockroaches in prison. Although it was just a one-liner, the WWE superstar badly berated the controversial star. Ripley made it clear that she thinks Tate belongs in prison with cockroaches and bugs.

Rhea Ripley Says Andrew Tate Fits In Perfectly With Cockroaches In Prison https://t.co/8NGwompu1d — Ringside News (@ringsidenews_) January 25, 2023

The Judgment Day member is one of the top contenders to win the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Continuing her NXT momentum, Rhea Ripley has had a dominant run on the main roster. In her two years so far, The Eradicator has held the Raw Women’s Title and the Women’s Tag Team Title once. Not to forget the outstanding work she has done in the Judgment Day faction.

Although she hasn’t been in the title picture recently, this year could be different. Recent reports claim Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are the top two names who could win this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match. And not just the pundits, even she is confident about her win later this week. Reacting to a recent tweet by WWE, Ripley wrote this:

Nevertheless, Rhea Ripley slamming Andrew Tate shows she is “The Eradicator” both in and outside the ring. Though it would be interesting to see when will WWE put her back in the title picture. Considering her current booking, fans should not be surprised if the management puts a title on her shoulders soon.

