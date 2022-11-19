“You Don’t Want Me in the Locker Room” – CM Punk Jokes About the AEW Backstage Altercation at CFFC Commentary

CM Punk and Tony Khan at the AEW All Out Media Scrum Credits: Twitter

CM Punk was seen having a whale of a time at the commentary table of Cage Fury Fighting Championship. If you have been wondering where the “Best in the World” has been, you can find him following his other passion at CFFC which is commentary. Punk also has a history with commentary in WWE. While a lot of people have expressed their abomination for Punk at his actions backstage in AEW, he seemed happy and in high spirits.

In case you didn’t know, CM Punk is in dispute with AEW after engaging in a melee backstage. During the post-show media scrum of AEW All Out, Punk lashed out at Colt Cabana, “Hangman” Adam Page, and the Elites.

Since then, Punk has faced backlash from fans and the whole wrestling world. AEW is reportedly in the process of buying out Punk’s contract.

CM Punk jokes about the AEW locker room altercation on commentary

While on commentary, the former AEW World Champion joked about what happened in AEW with the co-commentators. When one of the co-hosts mentioned CM Punk is “nursing his shoulder injury”, Punk responded by saying that he was “nursing everything” and “everything hurts”.

The co-host then jested about starting “Fury Pro Wrestling” with Punk.

Fury Pro Wrestling with CM Punk next year? 🤣 [ #CFFC115 | LIVE NOW | on #UFCFIGHTPASS ] pic.twitter.com/wmXgvmVME3 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 19, 2022

Punk pulled a wisecrack of his own saying, “I’m bad news” and “You don’t want me in the locker room”. Commentator John Morgan then stated, “That dude will mess up the whole organization. I like working here. Don’t let him do any press conferences.”

Punk cracked up while his commentary partners poked fun at him.

CM Punk is seemingly going to return at WrestleMania 39 to face Steve Austin

Now that CM Punk is at outs with AEW, it is unlikely for Tony Khan to bring him back. Not to mention, the entire AEW roster seemingly detests Punk. His exit from AEW has led to speculations that he may return to WWE and face Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39. However, his exit from AEW is not official yet.

Cm Punk VS Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39 (according to Rumors) would be one hell of a money match for the promotion.#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/UcGQpC0YRc — Wrestle Elite 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@wrestle_elite1) November 16, 2022

It remains to be seen if the Straight Edge superstar returns to have the dream match with the Texas Rattle Snake, Steve Austin. Stay tuned for updates.

