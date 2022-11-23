“I Hope Hollywood Is Ready” – Bianca Belair Open to Portray Major X-Men Character in MCU!

While WWE Icons like The Rock, John Cena, and Bautista are already enjoying successful acting careers, a few still desire to be there. A couple of months ago, SmackDown star Liv Morgan claimed she sees herself playing a big role in Hollywood’s MCU. Now, it appears WWE’s EST is also keen to join her fellow superstar if given a chance. In fact, Bianca Belair says she is ready to play a big X-Men character in MCU.

Recently, the current RAW Women’s Champion spoke with Comicbook Nation where she answered many personal and professional questions. Bianca talked about the upcoming Survivor Series: War Games, the Triple H-led WWE regime, and much more. EST also shed light on the Hollywood aspirations she has for the future.

Bianca Belair said she is waiting for a call to become an X-Men in MCU

In the past, Bianca Belair had expressed her desire to play the role of X-Men’s Storm in the MCU. During the show, the host brought up the topic again and asked about her current views.

Bianca Belair immediately said yes and asserted she is 100% open to the idea. She seemed ready for a crossover and happy to portray X-Men’s Storm. The RAW Women’s Champion noted the character is strong and amazing and hoped Hollywood is ready for a muscular woman to play that role.

Expressing her agreement, Bianca Belair stated she is ready and is waiting for a call from MCU. She said:

“Oh 100%. I would love to crossover into the movie scene and play Storm and just play such a strong and amazing character. I hope Hollywood is ready for a strong, powerful, muscular woman to come on the scene and if they are, that’s me. I’m ready, I’m just waiting on a phone call.”

Just like WWE, changes are also transpiring within Hollywood’s MCU. The successful production house has acquired all the rights to X-Men characters and will soon introduce them into their cinematic universe.

However, until Bianca Belair gets a call from MCU, fans will enjoy her outstanding work in the WWE ring.

The EST alongside her four partners is all set to face team Damage CTRL

WWE will be holding the latest edition of its Survivor Series later this week on Saturday. However, this time, the show will have a twist and feature two matches with the War Games theme. Bianca Belair alongside Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a mystery partner will face Damage CTRL, Nikkie Cross, and Rhea Ripley.



Nevertheless, with the kind of power and athleticism Bianca Belair possesses, she could be a good inclusion to the MCU. Though it’s just a desire as of now as nothing has been official yet. Till then, she will be entertaining her fans in the squared circle.

