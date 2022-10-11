WWE Supertstar Liv Morgan Says She Will Finesse Her Way Into MCU One Day – “I Know That There Is a Role for Me”

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan recently shed light on her future plans of joining the MCU.

Liv Morgan and her rise to the top is an example to many other female superstars in WWE. In a matter of 6-8 months, the 28-year-old has defeated a megastar like Ronda Rousey two times. And just like The Rock and John Cena, Morgan also aspires to be a Hollywood star.

In fact, she has already shot a movie (The Kill Room) that also features Samuel L. Jackson. However, Liv Morgan doesn’t just want to do movies, she wants to be in the MCU.

Recently, before her Extreme Rules encounter with Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan sat with Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast. The former SmackDown Women’s champion opened up about her MITB win, her time as champion, and her plans out of WWE.

“I will be in MCU,” Liv Morgan talks about her acting goals

While speaking on the show, Liv Morgan gave a lot of insights about her first movie in Hollywood and shared her experience working with Samuel L. Jackson. She also discussed the similarities between working in WWE and acting in a movie. But, when the host expressed his desire to see her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), she seemed thrilled.

Liv Morgan expressed that acting in an MCU movie is her ultimate goal and she sees herself there. Although Morgan admitted to having no clue as to how that would happen, she was confident about achieving her goal. The former women’s champion even asserted she can see a role for her in MCU and claimed she will be there one day. She stated:

“I will be in the MCU, that is a goal of mine… I don’t know how I’m going to finagle or finesse my way in there. But I know that there is a role for me.”

The MCU aspirant lost her SmackDown Women’s Champion recently

Liv Morgan’s dream to star in MCU may be alive, but her dream run as the SmackDown Women’s Championship came to an end recently.

Morgan defended her title against Ronda Rousey at the recent Extreme Rules pay-per-view. But, despite choosing the stipulation, Rowdy Ronda Rousey proved to be too extreme for her to defeat. Eventually, she passed out to submission and lost her championship.

Nevertheless, there are teases from both WWE and Liv Mogan about a change in character. And it is speculated that the former SmackDown Women’s champion might be embracing a darker persona this time.

Well, let’s see, what’s in store for Morgan in WWE and if she pursues her MCU career.

