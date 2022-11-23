John Cena Car Collection: Take a Look at the WWE Superstar’s Insane Car Collection Worth Over a Million Dollars!

John Cena is a mainstay name in the world of wrestling. After spending nearly two decades putting on the best performances in his life and entertaining the fans, Cena has embarked on his journey in Hollywood. The sixteen-time World Champion possesses an unbelievable number of cars. There’s no doubt that along with his proclivity for cars, Cena also spends a huge chunk of his hard-earned money on philanthropy as he recently broke the Guinness Record for granting over 650 wishes for Make-A-Wish Foundation.

His successful run in WWE made him a man of affluence. With a staggering net worth of $80 million, Cena has various ways to spend his money, one of which is collecting cars.

As a consummate motorhead, Cena reviews his car on a YouTube Channel known as Auto Geek. His collection represents his liking for Muscle, American Sports, and European Luxury Cars. Without further ado, let’s take a peek into Cena’s impressive car collection.

John Cena has an impressive Muscle Car collection

Standing at 6 feet 1 inch, and 250 lbs of pure muscle, Cena’s rare muscle car collection represents his physical attributes. His deep liking for muscle substantiates his car collection. At present, Cena owns a total of sixteen American muscle cars tying the numbers with his Title wins in WWE.

Cena reportedly expressed his love for his muscle cars by stating that he doesn’t “buy them to buy them”, he buys them because he “enjoys them” and every car of his has a story.

His garage is sprawled with a 1966 Dodge Hemi Charger which is valued at about $31,500, a 1970 AMC Rebel Machine valued at about $65,800, a 1969 AMC AMX valued at $50,000, a 1969 COPO Chevrolet Camaro valued at $150,596, a 1969 Dodge Daytona valued at $316,397, a 1970 Buick GSX valued at $44,000, a 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator valued at $77,000, a 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Rallye 350 valued at $29,414, and a 1970 Plymouth Superbird that costs around $135,000.

Besides these rare cars, John also has a 1970 Pontiac GT Judge, a 1970 Chevy Nova, a 1971 Plymouth Road Runner, a 1971 AMC Hornet SC/360, a 2007 Dodge Charger SRT-8, and a car like gold dust which is 2007 Mustang Saleen.

His love for cars doesn’t stop here. We have just named a few of his muscle cars. Cena has a mad collection of American Sports Cars and European Luxury cars as well.

John Cena has a penchant for American Sports Cars and European Luxury Cars

John Cena is inclined to have the latest sports cars on the market. His collection of the state-of-the-art American sports cars shows his deep-seated love to have market-topping cars. His sports car collection features a 2006 Dodge Viper that ranges from $75,000 to $80,000.

He also has a 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and two versions of Ford GTs from 2006 and 2017. His Ford GT 2017 is quite rare and costs around $453,750. His sports car collection also includes a 1984 Cadillac Coupe Deville which was his very first car that ranges from $17628 to $18,113.

They don’t make ‘em like they used to. Literally. A 1989 @Jeep Wrangler was my first purchase as a @WWE Superstar https://t.co/A0r9YLUWDA pic.twitter.com/tSEtFUE25Z — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 8, 2017

Above this, Cena also enjoys his wide range of Luxury car collections. His large fleet of European Luxury cars completes his collection with a cherry on the cake. Some of his high-valued luxury cars are a 2004 Ferrari 360 Spider, a 2008 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti OTO, a 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago, a 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, and plenty more where that came from.

Out of his huge car collection, there is one car that Cena loves the most and is special to him: the 1989 Jeep Wrangler. Cena expressed his love for the car on Auto Geek by saying, “Of all the cars we have showcased, dollar for dollar, this one has given me far and away the most joy.” “And this one is one I will never get rid of.”

His Jeep Wrangler is valued at around $11,900.

