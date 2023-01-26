Royal Rumble 2023: Which Matches Will Open and Headline the Upcoming Premium Live Event?

There’s a lot of buzz around this year’s Royal Rumble, as the PPV could see The Rock making his in-ring return. Apart from the two traditional matches, WWE has also announced three major matches for the show. Well, with an event as big as the Royal Rumble, one can expect a change of plans at any moment. However, a recent report has shed light on the latest details about the opening match and the main event of the Royal Rumble 2023.

WrestlingBlog recently made a social media post where it shared some inside news about WWE’s upcoming PLE.

Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens to open and men’s Royal Rumble match will main event the show

Taking to its Twitter account, WrestlingBlog revealed some important details about the first match and main event of Royal Rumble 2023. The report was claimed to be backed by a source within WWE.

As of January 24, WWE is considering opening the show with Roman Reigns versus KO for the Undisputed Title. As far as the main event of Royal Rumble 2023 is concerned, continuing its tradition, men’s battle royal will close the show.

However, WrestleBlog also noted that there are still two meetings left before this Thursday. WWE can either change totally change the opening match or not change at all.

According to my source as of today the main event for the Royal rumble is the men’s rumble match, and the opening match for the PPV is Roman vs Kevin, there’s two meetings left’s for the rumble tomorrow, and Thursday the opening match can change 100% or it might not change at all — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) January 24, 2023

WWE’s match card for this year’s first pay-per-view looks small, but impressive

So far, WWE has announced five matches for Royal Rumble 2023 out of which, two will be the men’s and women’s RR matches. Since his Extreme Rules return, Bray Wyatt will also be in action and will face LA Knight in a Pitch-Black Match.

Moreover, Bianca Belair will be defending his RAW Women’s title against Alexa Biss. In fact, Roman Reigns will also put his Undisputed championships on the line this Saturday. This time, The Tribal Chief will be going one-on-one with “The PrizeFighter” Kevin Owens.

The Rock might also make his return either in Men’s Royal Rumble match or during the Reigns-KO match. Moreover, the show will also see Cody Rhodes make a comeback after six months.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see whether WWE changes its plans and opens the show with a different match. Not to forget, there’s still a SmackDown episode left where WWE could add things. Though, as of now, Roman and KO will open the show and Men’s Royal Rumble will be the main event.

