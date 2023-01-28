‘It’s Not The Rock’- Latest Backstage News Regarding The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Winner

The buildup for this year’s Royal Rumble is big, and so are the chances of The Rock making his WWE return. In fact, there are rumors of The Great One squaring off with his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio discussed this year’s Royal Rumble and the winner of the men’s match. The report also gave some latest insights about the chances of The Rock triumphing in this year’s edition.

As to the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match, multiple reports claim either Cody Rhodes or The Rock could be the winner. While The American Nightmare announced his arrival recently, there is no confirmation about the Hollywood megastar.

Men’s Royal Rumble winner will either be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn, but not The Rock

Dave Meltzer, on the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, gave his opinions about the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble winner. He also shed light on the chances of The Rock emerging victorious this year.

On the show, Meltzer discussed how it could either be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn. He noted that The American Nightmare was booked like he needs to win, but that doesn’t mean he would have. And looking at Sami Zayn’s popularity among the fans right now, WWE could go with him as well.

Meltzer also noted how fans already know that the winner could be either Cody or Sami or an outsider. But as far as The Rock is concerned, as of now, he is not the winner of the men’s Royal Rumble match.

As per Meltzer’s sources within WWE, Rock’s name is neither being discussed nor do the circumstances imply that way. He stated:

“I don’t think it’s Dwayne [“The Rock” Johnson]. I was told it wasn’t and all indications are it’s not.”

“It’s (Royal Rumble Winner) either gonna be Cody, it’s gonna be Sami, or they’re gonna bring in an outsider. Everything that’s happened in the last week or so, I don’t think it’s Dwayne (The Rock). I was told it wasn’t & all indications are it’s not.” – Dave Meltzer

Does that mean The Great One is not going to make his return later this week?

The Rock does not need to win the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. WWE can choose to make someone else the winner and book The Great One’s return during Reigns vs KO match.

All he needs is to show up on 28th January and everything is all set for this year’s Showcase of Immortals. However, if he returns like that, the question is who will the Royal Rumble winner face. Considering all the scenarios, everything seems very complicated right now.

Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see how WWE brings a solution that goes well with fans. Though as of now, the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble is not The Rock.

