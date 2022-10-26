AEW Backstage Sources Suggest Tony Khan Is Favoring the Elite More Than CM Punk

According to the latest report, AEW President Tony Khan is choosing The Elite over CM Punk following the Post-All Out Dispute.

CM Punk stepped foot over a landmine of criticism last month when insulted some of the top names in the AEW roster. At the September 4 Post-All Out media scrum, Punk berated stars like MJF, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.

In fact, while Tony Khan was sitting by his side, the 2-time AEW champion mocked the whole company. The whole media outrage led to a backstage fight where The Elite reportedly kicked the door of CM Punk. Although all the men involved got suspended, the whole dispute isn’t settled yet.

However, in the midst of reports of a buyout between Punk and AEW, new details are emerging backed by some people within AEW. Recently, Pro Wrestling Torch‘s Wade Keller has provided some insights regarding who is the AEW President supporting in this whole dispute.

People in AEW believe Tony Khan favors The Elite over CM Punk

In his 22 October report, Wade Keller made some revelations based on his conversations with people in AEW. Keller stated that in the whole CM Punk vs The Elite controversy, President Tony Khan is more inclined toward the latter.

He speculated that Tony might have thought of favoring Punk when assuming the dream matches he could have delivered. But that would not have outweighed what The Elite can bring to the table. Keller stated:

“Tony [Khan] is siding with Kenny [Omega] and the [Young] Bucks more than [CM] Punk… Tony would have wanted to side with Punk… in terms of… the storylines that haven’t happened yet… I think he’s not as enamored as with what’s left to do with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.”

Although Wade Keller clarified that all of this is just a presumption but all of it is based on the people he talked to within AEW. The report could be right as Tony Khan recently fired Ace Steel who is Punk’s friend and was also involved in the backstage fight.

Is there a chance CM Punk can still stay in AEW?

Well, the day CM Punk created expressed his outrage, was the same day he became a 2-time AEW champion. Punk defeated Jon Moxley at the All Out PPV but was stripped of his title following the media scrum aftermath. So, whatever has or will happen has nothing to do with his in-ring work. In fact, CM Punk has given some excellent storylines with the likes of MJF.

However, the main issue is with his backstage conduct with other AEW superstars. When it comes to that, the 2-time champion does not have too many votes. In short, the divide CM Punk has created withing AEW, the chances of him returning are very less. Some pundits are even proclaiming that CM Punk might never return to Tony Khan’s company.

