Watch: When WWE Legend Roddy Piper Lost His Cool With Bill Maher for Calling Wrestling Fake

In 1999, famous wrestling personalities such as Roddy Piper, Medusa, Sting, and Bobby Heenan were invited as guests on Politically Incorrect to discuss the pro wrestling business. During the interview, the show host Bill Maher asked the wrestlers a question that rubbed Roddy Piper up the wrong way. Roddy “Rowdy” Piper is a revered figure in sports entertainment. He is mainly recognized for his work with WWF and WCW.

As pro wrestlers, it is not uncommon to get the annoying question “is wrestling fake?” a lot. In the past, many wrestlers have lost their cool when asked the same question. This is because though wrestling is pre-determined and staged, the toll it takes on the body is very real.

A wrestler’s job is one of the hardest jobs on earth because of their schedules. Being on the road. 365 days a year, for the entertainment of fans can be physically demanding and onerous.

Roddy Piper loses his cool with Bill Maher

During the interview, Maher claimed that wrestling is not real and that fans are “in on the joke”. He argued that calling wrestling fake cannot be taken as an insult to which Piper immediately responded stating that he takes it as an insult.

Maher then proceeded to ask Sting if they “really hit each other” during their matches. Sting explained that the sound of the chair was real and that even if it is entertainment, the pain is real.

Bill Maher mocks pro wrestling, but Roddy Piper isn’t standing for it in classic Roddy style. pic.twitter.com/Jn5nzS8soE — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) April 17, 2022

Maher continued to undermine everybody and interrupted them with his statements. Maher took it too far when he said “there aren’t any bruises on any of you.”

Piper wasted little time in reacting to Maher’s statement and got off his seat and dropped his trousers showing his indelible bruises from wrestling.

Piper showed his metal hip and a broken wrist and said, “Owen Hart? Dead. Why don’t you go tell Mrs. Hart what a joke it is, huh?”

Unsurprisingly, Maher was dumbstruck after he saw the realness of pro wrestling.

“The Only Way I’ll Lose Is Over My Dead Body” – Rowdy Roddy Piper ‘85 pic.twitter.com/T6fwl0YovA — JustRasslin (@JustRasslin) November 18, 2022

Later during the interview, Maher continued to get piper’s goat and said he doesn’t drop his pants in front of other men. Piper retaliated with a witty remark saying, “Okay, then how’d you get the job?”

Wrestling personalities react to Roddy Piper’s resurfaced video of the incident

Earlier this year, the video of the incident from “Politically Incorrect” resurfaced on Roddy Piper’s birthday. Wrestling legend Mark Henry and SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross reacted to Piper’s antics.

Roddy Piper sadly passed away in 2015 due to a cardiac arrest. This year, Piper would have turned 68. Piper, well known as one of the greatest villains of all time, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005 by Ric Flair.

