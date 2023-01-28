What Are the Rules for the Pitch Black Match Between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight at Royal Rumble?

Bray Wyatt made his much-awaited WWE return last year at Extreme Rules. However, he is yet to get into the ring. LA Knight was chosen as the first person to square off with the returning superstar, and the two will finally have a go at each other tonight at the Royal Rumble. The two will face each other in a newly introduced stipulation called the Pitch Black Match. However, the WWE is yet to explain the rules of this match. This has led to widespread speculation regarding what this match will entail and everything that could happen in it. Today we’re going to look at everything we know about this match so far through interviews from both of the Superstars competing in it.

Fans have come to expect the unexpected from Bray Wyatt. From his eater of worlds gimmick to The Fiend, Wyatt has managed to always come up with something new, and this is no different. However, it seems that this time he himself is in the dark about it (no pun intended).

What Are the Rules For The Pitch Black Match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight At the Royal Rumble?

During an interview with Ryan Satin, Wyatt was asked about the new match type, to which he replied that he himself had no idea what it was going to be like. He revealed that although the idea for the match seemed like something that spawned in his mind, that wasn’t actually the case.

“I genuinely don’t know what the Pitch Black match is going to be like,” Wyatt said. “I’ve been assured that it’s unlike anything that’s ever been seen before, and I can’t imagine that.”

LA Knight also expressed the same sentiment during his interview with Chris Van Vliet. However, he leaned towards what fans have speculated since news of the match type broke.

“I don’t think anybody really knows entirely what’s in store for this. I’m going in with the mindset it’s gonna be a kick-ass fight. Whether that means the lights are completely out, whether it’s broad daylight, whatever it is… I’m more of a creator of circumstance. So, in my mind, I’m thinking okay, lights are out, pitch black, what do I have to do to adapt to that situation? What that means is advantage LA Knight,” he said.

Fortunately for the fans, WWE commentator Michael Cole discussed the rules of the match during an episode of SmackDown where he said:

“It’s unique — it’s never been seen before. We don’t know quite what to expect. All we know is there are no rules — anything goes, pinfall or submission.”

So far, this sounds like a no disqualification match with maybe the lights out, but we’ll have to wait until tonight to have our answers.

Bray Wyatt and his unique matches

This is not the first time Bray Wyatt has had a match where the fans were unaware of the rules until it eventually happened. Back in 2020, Wyatt had a Firefly Fun House match with John Cena at WrestleMania. The Cenation leader himself declared that he had no idea what to expect from the match.

In the end, what the fans got was a mix of bizarre and ridiculous that mixed itself into something glorious and unexpected.

This was also, coincidentally, Cena’s last WrestleMania appearance. That, however, could change this year. Although, like the Pitch Black Match, we may not get our answers until we get closer to WrestleMania 39.

