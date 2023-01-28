What Did the Undertaker Say to Bray Wyatt at RAW Is XXX?

If there were any doubts regarding the importance of Bray Wyatt in the WWE, they were all squashed on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of RAW, the WWE brought back several legends who were part of several segments throughout the night. One of the legends asked to return was none other than The Undertaker. The Deadman returned as the American Badass and shared the ring with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt in a segment that has since been talked about endlessly.

The segment ended with The Undertaker grabbing LA Knight by the throat. However, instead of going for the chokeslam, he threw him towards Wyatt, who laid his Royal Rumble opponent out with a Sister Abigail. Taker then made his way out, but not before whispering something into Wyatt’s ear.

What did The Undertaker say to Bray Wyatt?

The segment was praised by several fans. However, everyone has the same question on their lips. What did The Undertaker whisper in Bray Wyatt’s ear? The former Universal Champion recently spoke about it on “Out of Character with Ryan Satin.”

Wyatt said that no one could take that moment away from him, and it only belonged to him in the entire world. Regarding what the Deadman said, Wyatt was as cryptic as ever.

“What he said was something that only I would have understood, and something that only I would be able to appreciate for when and where it happened. It was something I never thought would come, but what he said exactly is between me, him, God, and the devil. I’ll never, never tell a soul. I’ll go to my grave with it. But it was powerful and it was unexpected. Very, very cool. Something that I will cherish the rest of my life.”

Is Bray Wyatt the next Undertaker?

Bray Wyatt was introduced to the WWE universe as a cult leader who ruled over the Wyatt Family. He was a dark figure with supernatural tendencies. Naturally, the comparisons with The Undertaker began early on in his career. The two have in fact even faced each other at WrestleMania.

A moment that should have been the passing of the torch ended with Taker adding to his impressive WrestleMania wins count instead. However, after the match, he asked Vince McMahon to take care of the Eater of the worlds, something the WWE Chairman miserably failed at until Wyatt came up with the Fiend character.

Wyatt has since become a fan favorite and finally received his passing of the torch moment, one that he clearly cherishes.

