The WWE has managed to capture lighting in a bottle with Sami Zayn through his involvement with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. However, that was not their original plan for the former NXT Champion. In fact, the entire thing was meant to be a short-term thing, but Zayn, as he always does with what he’s handed, made it work, and now he’s on the precipice of the biggest wrestling storyline of the year. What remains to be seen is how he breaks out of the faction and what his end game will be once that inevitably happens.

Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. According to reports, he will then defend the title against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. If true, then that means that the eventual split should take place anytime soon now.

WWE Did Not Intend for Sami Zayn to Get Over With the Bloodline Angle

There are many fans who want Sami Zayn to win the Royal Rumble and dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Although still in the realm of possibility, this was not what the WWE planned to happen. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said:

“They kept going with it. They did something for three weeks. It kept working. They extended it, it was working. It was handed to them; it was not their plan. It was not the original plan for Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. The plan was not Sami Zayn becomes a superstar. They saw that it clicked and decided let’s go with it, let’s make him a star this season.”

He also revealed that the idea here was to make Zayn and Kevin Owens bigger stars than they already are.

“Right now, again, it’s weird, because the goal, you know the goal from the Roman Reigns’ standpoint all along was to make Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn into stars, into bigger stars. That’s actually worked. But, you know, the original plan was not Sami Zayn, and even as late as a couple of weeks ago they were trying to figure out something that’s not Sami Zayn. Sometimes it gets handed to you.”

Other wrestlers that forced the WWE to make them stars

The WWE has had a tight grip on who they allow becoming stars in the promotion. On most occasions, it is often the person they pick that becomes a star. However, that is not always the case, for instance Bret Hart.

Despite being acknowledged as the best wrestler in the world by his peers and fans, Vince McMahon decided to go with Lex Luger as his next big star following Hulk Hogan’s departure from the promotion. However, fans rejected the decision and forced Vince to push Hart as his next top guy.

A similar situation took place with Daniel Bryan. The WWE kept him involved with regular programs and titles. However, he was not booked in the manner that his talent deserved. The fans once again twisted the WWE’s hands and forced the promotion into making him a main eventer and a certified future Hall of Famer.

The same happened with Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston soon after, both of whom won world titles at the same WrestleMania.

Could the same happen with Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Or will Zayn and Owens partner up to dethrone the Uso’s instead?

