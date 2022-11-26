WWE Survivor Series WarGames Reddit Stream: When and How to Watch Survivor Series WarGames 2022

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is just a couple of hours away. The stage and the cage are set, and the teams are ready to blow your minds. With two big events and a total of five matches on the card, the 36th edition of Survivor Series is ready to deliver the kind of action that’s never seen before featuring the main roster of WWE.

There are multiple platforms to catch the action on, however, the PPV event will not be available for viewing through Reddit Streams due to copyright infringement. The site’s strong rules against piracy will prevent accounts from posting links or live streaming. If Reddit identifies any account posting a link or live streaming, the website will shut it down.

Reddit on Copyright Infringement

Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community and we close the subreddit.

Let’s look at the other ways to catch the live-action without any hassle:

When and Where to Watch WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

The Survivor Series WarGames will emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26, Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. GMT on Sunday. The PPV event will be available to watch on the WWE Network. New users have the option to sign up for a one-month free trial which can be canceled at any time.

Roman, Jey, Jimmy, Solo, & Sami vs Sheamus, Drew, KO, Butch, & Ridge Bianca, Asuka, Alexa, Mia, & Becky vs Bayley, Iyo, Dakota, Rhea, & Nikki These 2 matches alone are already making Survivor Series Wargames a PPV of the year contender.#WWE #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/eHs1BbeyDi — gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 (@godIymode) November 26, 2022

For fans in the US, Survivor Series WarGames will be available exclusively on NBC’s subscription streaming platform, Peacock Premium. A standard subscription for Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and the ad-free version of Peacock Premium (Plus) costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Since Peacock offers seven days free trial for its Premium and Plus subscriptions, anyone can use the free trial option to watch Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday, November 26. Otherwise, you could also contact your local cable provider and watch the event for a separate fee.

For fans in the UK, Survivor Series WarGames can be bought through BT Sport Box Office 2.

Fans in India will be able to catch the live action on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3(Hindi) channels. The show will also be broadcast on the OTT platform SonyLIV as well as Jio TV and Airtel TV.

