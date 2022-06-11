“This guy has to be the biggest financial flop in the history of wrestling” – Eric Bishoff shoots on CM Punk for not living upto the expectations upon his AEW arrival

Eric Bishoff responds to CM Punks’ comment that claimed that his arrival in AEW was the biggest thing in wrestling.

Former WWE employee Eric Bishoff and AEW star CM Punk have been involved in a slanging match. Recently, Bishoff explained why he is choosing to go to war of words with Punk. Bishoff believes that Punk’s conceitedness exposes him to criticism. Furthermore, Bishoff called CM Punk “the biggest financial flop in the history of wrestling”.

The statement made by Bishoff is strong but does it hold water? To know if Bishoff’s statements are true, it would take knowing how much ratings of the show Punk is on in AEW have been affected. How much revenue was generated after his arrival? And how many tickets and merch were sold since his return to wrestling.

It’s uncertain if AEW has lost or made after signing Punk. According to Eric, CM Punk hasn’t quite lived up to his expectations with his return to wrestling. He believes that the build-up for Punk’s entry into AEW was just a fad. Bischoff admitted that his response to Punk was a retaliation to a comment that Punk made.

Punk implied that he along with Brian Danielson and Adam Cole jumping ship from WWE to AEW was bigger than Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan forming the NWO. It’s no secret that the man who orchestrated NWO was Eric Bishoff. While Nash, Hall, and Hogan leaving WWE for WCW was one of the most shocking moments in wrestling back in the day.

Did Punk walk himself into this?

“I love to counter punch,” Bischoff said. “Sometimes I don’t really wake up until I’ve been hit really hard, it’s just my nature but he threw a punch on social media and I thought this would be fun so I responded.”

Bishoff thinks Punk walked himself into this by making such a contentious comment and not being able to back it up with his comeback in terms of ratings and revenue. None of this was invited by Bishoff. He didn’t think that Punk’s arrival in AEW was the biggest thing in wrestling. It was Punk who claimed that. Bishoff further added,

“I took his quote and posted it and said how’s that working out? Which it isn’t, obviously. In terms of a return on investment, this guy has to be the biggest financial flop in the history of wrestling.”