“I’m on the same level as those dudes” – AEW star compares himself to Roman Reigns and CM Punk

AEW star Ricky Starks compared his status with top guys like CM Punk and Roman Reigns and said he would get their respect if he fought them.

Ricky Starks has a promising career in the business. The current FTW champion began his wrestling career in 2013.

In the year 2020, on June 17, Ricky made his debut in the AEW. Starks has established himself as a heel character who has achieved quite a lot in his career.

After teaming up with Brian Cage to face Darby Allin and Jon Moxley, and joining team Taz, Ricky’s career took off to new heights. He is a success in his run as a singles competitor. His win over Brian Cage earned him the FTW world championship title.

Ricky’s career has only begun to bloom. It takes years of shedding blood, sweat, and tears in the business of pro wrestling to make a name for yourself and reach the top to be a main event caliber star.

‘You may not think much of me right now, but after the match, I’m sure you will’

Ricky Starks is a pretty confident guy. During an appearance on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast, Ricky expressed the enormous respect he has for himself as a competitor.

“To me, I’m going to say it straight up, I can run with those guys. I can be at the top with those guys. I’m on the same level as those dudes. I know that in my heart I am. Sometimes, I’m having to play catch up with my momentum and having to pick up where I left off, and that’s fine, other days I’m looking around like, ‘this all changed so quick and I need to figure out where to jump in at.’

I don’t want this to seem like I’m not appreciative, but this is a bit more insight into me personally that I’m trying to figure out. I see all the positive support online and people want to see me more, and I really do take it to heart and get emotional over it.

At the end of the day, you can bring in Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, bring in Roman Reigns, all of them. The thing I want is the opportunity to get in there and say, ‘You may not think much of me right now, but after the match, I’m sure you will.’

It isn’t just the hot popular groups of people at AEW that you want to surround yourself with, look at the underutilized and undiscovered talent on

the roster and go from there.”

Will his ambitiousness lead him to face the likes of CM Punk? While he believes in his heart that he can hang with the top guys in pro wrestling, it’s always easier said than done. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s a rising star and has headed to be one of the top performers in the AEW.

