PS5 users forced to reinstall Destiny 2 after Lightfall preload goes live early

Danyal Arabi
|Published 27/02/2023

Destiny 2 Lightfall is a highly anticipated expansion for Bungie’s shooter that has stumbled out the gates for PS5 users. Earlier today, PS5 users were greeted with a preload update for the next expansion of the game. Unfortunately, this was released in error, and once downloaded, locked players out of the game entirely. Here’s what to do to fix it and get back in before Season of the Seraph concludes.

Bungie releases instructions to revert PS5 users’ copies of Destiny 2

According to Bungie, those who updated their game early will have to do the following to play:

  • Uninstall the game
  • Go to “Game Library”
  • Select “Your Collection”
  • Select the Destiny 2 icon
  • Select the PS5 version
  • On the store page, select “Download” to reinstall

The developers even acknowledged the issue and encouraged users to pause the update until the February 28, 2023, release date:

“We’re currently investigating an issue where the preload of Lightfall has been pushed out early in some regions. We recommend players pause this download until February 27, 9 AM PST (-8 UTC) to continue playing the live game.”

Unfortunately, many users are still reporting that reinstalling the title doesn’t work. While some are stuck with a looping download bar, others are simply unable to access the servers.

The upcoming downtime will be the last for Season of the Seraph, sending players into the Lightfall expansion once it goes live. Lightfall releases on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on February 28, 2023. Lightfall will be a major expansion, bringing in a new villain, story, missions, and weapons. The new DLC will set players back by $49.99, and also includes Bungie’s ‘Annual Pass.’

