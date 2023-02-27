PS5 users forced to reinstall Destiny 2 after Lightfall preload goes live early

Destiny 2 Lightfall is a highly anticipated expansion for Bungie’s shooter that has stumbled out the gates for PS5 users. Earlier today, PS5 users were greeted with a preload update for the next expansion of the game. Unfortunately, this was released in error, and once downloaded, locked players out of the game entirely. Here’s what to do to fix it and get back in before Season of the Seraph concludes.

Also read: New Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure DLC coming March 29, 2023

Bungie releases instructions to revert PS5 users’ copies of Destiny 2

UPCOMING DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE

❖ Update 7.0.0.1 TIMELINE

❖ February 27

❖ Start: 8 AM PST (-8 UTC)

❖ Player Removal: 8:45 AM

❖ Log in: February 28, 9 AM

❖ End: 10 AM More info: https://t.co/48Mjp1cTHz — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) February 26, 2023

According to Bungie, those who updated their game early will have to do the following to play:

Uninstall the game

Go to “Game Library”

Select “Your Collection”

Select the Destiny 2 icon

Select the PS5 version

On the store page, select “Download” to reinstall

The developers even acknowledged the issue and encouraged users to pause the update until the February 28, 2023, release date:

“We’re currently investigating an issue where the preload of Lightfall has been pushed out early in some regions. We recommend players pause this download until February 27, 9 AM PST (-8 UTC) to continue playing the live game.”

Unfortunately, many users are still reporting that reinstalling the title doesn’t work. While some are stuck with a looping download bar, others are simply unable to access the servers.

The upcoming downtime will be the last for Season of the Seraph, sending players into the Lightfall expansion once it goes live. Lightfall releases on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on February 28, 2023. Lightfall will be a major expansion, bringing in a new villain, story, missions, and weapons. The new DLC will set players back by $49.99, and also includes Bungie’s ‘Annual Pass.’

Also read: “If I had blue hair, did my makeup, would you have banned me Twitch?”: Adin Ross reacts to receiving permanent ban on Twitch