Hogwarts Legacy Guide: How to Climb the Battlements For the High Keep Mission!

In this Hogwarts Legacy guide, we will be taking a look at how you can climb the battlements for the High Keep mission.

Hogwarts Legacy has a variety of missions one can participate in to progress through the story or explore the world. The game has great missions which flow nicely; until this one shows up. In the mission, the High Keep, you have to meet Natty at Falbarton Castle. Once you reach the castle, you will have to climb the battlements. A lot of players have gotten stuck on this part; either due to unclear direction or they have no idea what to do. This is what this guide is about.

How To Climb the Battlements in The High Keep Mission in Hogwarts Legacy

Despite all of the fuss, there is a really simple way you can use to climb the battlements in the mission. First, you will use the Revelio spell to reveal a hidden mechanism that is present on the other side of the iron gate. After that, you will see a mechanism near the gate. This mechanism controls the gate. To open it, use Depulso to spin the mechanism.

Now, use the Accio spell to pull the big crate out of the gate after it opens. Here is the important part, use Wingardium Leviosa to bring the crate near the ledge you want to climb. Use Leviosa to hold it there. Do not use Wingardium Leviosa the second time to hold the crate, otherwise, the trick won’t work.

Wingardium Leviosa is used to move objects in the air. Leviosa is used to keep them hovering in the same position. Once you do, climb up on the crate and onto the ledge. That is it!

We have also given you a video that you can use as a reference to see where to maneuver the crate. Remember to leave with Wingardium Leviosa before you make your way to the castle. For more Hogwarts Legacy related tips, follow the SportsRush!

