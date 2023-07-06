“That’s crazy” – xQc couldn’t believe a fan donated him almost IDR 777,000

The famous streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel has possibly seen everything in the streaming community, from being the top streamer to the drama around him signing an exclusive contract. But he was in shock after receiving a 700,000 donation on a recent live stream.

It’s not uncommon for streamers to get large donations from their viewers. The internet is filled with videos of streamers receiving thousands of dollars in a single live stream. Even Canadian streamer xQc is no stranger to large donations on his channel. But he was still stunned to get an enormous payment on his latest stream.

On a recent live stream, xQc was responding to TikTok videos when he received a donation from a fan that stole his breath away. He was astonished to learn that someone had given 776,616. He couldn’t believe someone had given him such a large sum of money.

“What? Boom! 700k dono, what? What? That’s crazy. Bro that’s like a whole pack of gum. It’s like a hamburger or something.”



xQc didn’t realize the truth about the IDR 777k donation

After receiving a six-figure donation, the Canadian streamer was overjoyed. Undoubtedly, it would be extremely beneficial to him and could be one of the most significant gifts in his streaming career. However, that won’t be the case as he had no idea how much it was worth. If xQc had known, he wouldn’t have been so pleased about it.

The 700,000 plus donation that he received was in Indonesian Rupiah (IDR). The valuation of one IDR is 0.000066 USD, meaning he only received something around 50 USD. So it was not yet the biggest donation in his career, as it is still the 10,000 USD that he received early this year during a live stream.

xQc was so shocked to receive 10,000 USD on livestream that he kept checking whether it was legitimate. After confirming everything, the 27-year-old couldn’t stop thanking the fan for showcasing such huge support towards his live streams. However, this massive donation might still be nothing compared to his Kick deal.

It is no secret, Lengyel shook the whole internet when he signed a contract worth $100 million with the streaming platform Kick. It led to many renowned streamers like Pokimane and HasanAbi criticizing him for signing this lucrative contract. But now the drama has cooled down a bit.

