“You Want Me to Re-Sign?”: Paul Pierce Reacts to Luka Doncic’s Beer Being Snatched Away

Luka Doncic has been sensational all postseason long. Especially prior to the NBA Finals, the Slovenian seemed to have no trouble in methodically picking apart every defense he came up against, prompting many to shower him with praises. So, when he got to the NBA Finals, he cracked open a beer to celebrate a little… until Mike Finley took it right from him. Evidently, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce found this pretty amusing.

On the latest episode of KG: Certified, Pierce and Garnett couldn’t help but take issue with the Mavericks’ VP of Basketball Operations, Finley’s actions. KG immediately brought up the example of Dennis Rodman to put this into perspective, alleging that he would have popped open another beer in the same situation.

“The first thing I thought is this – if Phil Jackson would have came and took a beer from Dennis Rodman… Dennis Rodman would’ve got another beer and popped it open and finished the conversation,”

Pierce then stated that he would’ve threatened the assistant General Manager by presenting the question, “You want me to re-sign?”. He further said:

“They grown, let them enjoy that.”

The Boston Celtics legends also spoke about Doncic’s greatness on the court. Upon being asked whether or not Doncic is in his prime at the moment, Pierce delivered his answer without a moment’s hesitation. Declaring that Luka has been in his prime ever since he entered the NBA, he said,

“It’s 100% his prime because you got to understand he’s been playing pro since 16. Right now he’s 25, he’s in the middle of his prime. Now, it’s about how long his prime is going to last. Come on, he has five First Team All-NBAs. He made First Team in his second year in the league. So when he hit the league, he hit the league in his prime,”

KG further praised Luka by predicting that he would be the only player to potentially catch LeBron James on the all-time scoring list once all is said and done.

“Luka is set up to be the only ni**a to catch Bron. Don’t nobody want to say that sh*t. Listen, Luka is averaging 33?”

Mike Finley could’ve never snatched @paulpierce34’s beer. Watch the latest episode of Ticket & The Truth on our YouTube. pic.twitter.com/DU73Z8Q8MZ — All the Smoke Productions (@allthesmokeprod) June 12, 2024

The 2008 NBA champions aren’t wrong in going gaga over Doncic. The 6ft 7” point guard is merely 25 years old and has a stacked resume – 5 All-Star & All-NBA First Team selections, a scoring title, the 2019 Rookie of the Year, and the 2024 WCF MVP while averaging 28.7 points (across 400 regular season games). Some might even argue that his resume is already good enough to get him a part of the Hall Of Fame.

However, this likely won’t matter much to the Dallas Mavericks superstar at the moment. Instead, he is likely looking focused on mounting a comeback against the Boston Celtics to win his first NBA championship.