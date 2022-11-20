Cryocells New Crosshair, Video Settings and More: What does Mr 4k Use to Get Headshots Consistently?

Cryocells recently transferred to 100 T to become 100T Cryo. With the transfer comes updated new merch, crosshair, and Video settings.

With the transfer of Cryocells to 100T, we get a glimpse at how he prepares for the arrival of VCT 2023. It will be quite a treat to see Mr. Consistency at the top of the leaderboards again. To celebrate his arrival, let us look at his updated Valorant settings.

Also Read: Valorant update 5.10 patch notes: Cypher buffs, Fade nerfs, and bug fixes detailed

100T Cryo Crosshair, Video Settings, and More



Cryo made a video explaining his crosshair, map, and other settings to explain his mindset when playing. We have attached the video above for your reference.

Mouse Settings

Before we go into the Mouse Settings, the Enemy Highlight Color for Cryo is Yellow; it allows him to see enemies.

Aim Sensitivity – 0.3/0.35

– 0.3/0.35 Scope Sensitivity – 1

– 1 Raw Input Buffer – Off

Minimap Settings

Keep Player-Centered – Off

– Off Rotate – Rotate

– Rotate Minimap Size – 1.132

– 1.132 Minimap Zoom – 0.838

Other

Corpses – Off

– Off Blood – Off

Keybinds

Ability 1 – Middle Mouse Button

– Middle Mouse Button Ability 2 – E

– E Ability 3 – F

– F Ultimate – Q

– Q Jump – Spacebar

– Spacebar Crouch – Left Ctrl

– Left Ctrl Aim Down Sights – Toggle

– Toggle Sniper Rifle Aim – Toggle

Crosshair

Cryo alternates between many crosshairs; he has the cNed crosshair, the old SEN team crosshair, the TenZ/Yay crosshair, and many more. So getting any one of those will be a good alternative; for now, his go-to is the cNed crosshair since it is the easiest to use. We will use the cNed crosshair for this one since it is the easiest to run.

Crosshair Color – White

– White Outlines – Off

– Off Center Dot – Off

– Off Inner Lines – On

– On Outer Lines – Off

– Off Inner Lines – 1/4/2/0

– 1/4/2/0 Firing/Movement Error – Off

Video Settings

Display Mode – Fullscreen

– Fullscreen Resolution – 1920×1080

– 1920×1080 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency – On+Boost

– On+Boost Multithread Rendering – On

– On Material, Texture, Detail, and UI Quality – Low

– Low Vignette and Vsync – Off

– Off Anti- Aliasing – None

– None Anisotropic Filtering- 8x

8x Improve Clarity, Experimental Sharpening, Bloom, Cast Shadows, Distortion – Off

These are all the basic settings you need to know for the highest frames of your setup. Cryo does not go for the best video quality; he is more concerned about getting the highest frames.

Also Read: ScreaM Valorant Crosshair, Video Settings and Keybinds