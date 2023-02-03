Trent Valorant Settings (2023): Find Out What The Guard’s Mascot uses for His Crosshair?
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 03/02/2023
Trent has been one of the most consistent in utility usage and aim in Valorant. Find out what he uses as his crosshair today!
Trent is a prodigy; since The Guard signed him, he has been proving his worth to the team and NA. In his recent match against DSG in Valorant Challengers, he performed well with Raze in the first map. Let us look at his crosshair and Valorant settings to see what makes the mascot of The Guard play the way he does.
Trent Valorant Settings 2023
Trent has one of the mechanical aims in NA, and his rig takes advantage of that specific fact. Let us look at his crosshair.
Trent Valorant Crosshair Settings
- Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Show Inner Lines: On 1/4/2/0
- Movement and Firing Error: Off
- Outer Lines: Off
Mouse Settings
Trent’s DPI is a little higher than other pros. He uses his mechanical prowess to play aggressively, resorting to a more flicky style play rather than Yay and Cryo’s stability.
- DPI: 1600
- eDPI: 320
- Sensitivity: 0.2
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.009
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Spacebar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Spike: 4
- Ability 1: Q
- Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: C
- Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
Graphic and Video Settings
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material, Texture, Detail, and UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Unknown
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
That is all you need to know about Trent’s Valorant settings. His team got the first win and is set to continue that momentum heading into VCT NA Challengers. For more The Guard-related content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!
