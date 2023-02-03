Trent Valorant Settings (2023): Find Out What The Guard’s Mascot uses for His Crosshair?

Trent has been one of the most consistent in utility usage and aim in Valorant. Find out what he uses as his crosshair today!

Trent is a prodigy; since The Guard signed him, he has been proving his worth to the team and NA. In his recent match against DSG in Valorant Challengers, he performed well with Raze in the first map. Let us look at his crosshair and Valorant settings to see what makes the mascot of The Guard play the way he does.

Also Read: Hi-fi Rush is the Next Best Thing after Minecraft in the Xbox Game Pass!

Trent Valorant Settings 2023

Trent has one of the mechanical aims in NA, and his rig takes advantage of that specific fact. Let us look at his crosshair.

Trent Valorant Crosshair Settings

Color: White

White Outlines : On

: On Show Inner Lines : On 1/4/2/0

: On 1/4/2/0 Movement and Firing Error : Off

: Off Outer Lines: Off

Mouse Settings

Trent’s DPI is a little higher than other pros. He uses his mechanical prowess to play aggressively, resorting to a more flicky style play rather than Yay and Cryo’s stability.

DPI : 1600

: 1600 eDPI : 320

: 320 Sensitivity : 0.2

: 0.2 Zoom Sensitivity: 1.009

1.009 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Spacebar

: Spacebar Use Object: F

F Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Spike : 4

: 4 Ability 1 : Q

: Q Ability 2 : E

: E Ability 3 : C

: C Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate : Fixed

: Fixed Fixed Orientation : Based On Side

: Based On Side Keep Player Centered : Off

: Off Minimap Size : 1.2

: 1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

Graphic and Video Settings

Resolution : 1920×1080

: 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Multithreaded Rendering : On

: On Material, Texture, Detail, and UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette: Unknown

Unknown VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering : 1x

: 1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening : Off

: Off Bloom : On

: On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

That is all you need to know about Trent’s Valorant settings. His team got the first win and is set to continue that momentum heading into VCT NA Challengers. For more The Guard-related content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: GTA Online PC patch fixes remote code exploits: Full patch notes (February 2, 2023)