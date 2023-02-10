Valorant News: Disguised Absolutely Dominate MAD Lions in VCT Challengers Match ft. Tarik!

This week’s Valorant is up to a flying start as Disguised shows their potential against the newly acquired MAD Lions.

Disguised Toast has done well to foster his team’s morale after the mediocre first week of VCT NA Challengers. Toast’s team made a comeback by defeating MAD Lions on both maps without a hint of sweat.

They looked comfortable the whole game and look like they are ready for the tournament. Yesterday’s matches also included TSM facing off against M80 which M80 won in a convincing fashion. Let us talk about all the matches below.

Valorant NA Challengers Entertains as Disguised and M80 Capture Wins against MAD Lions and TSM Respectively

For the first match of the day we had DSG face off against MAD Lions. The first map was Fracture with DS running a comp consisting of Cypher, Breach, Brimstone, Kayo, and Raze. Their opponents ran the same comp except they replaced Cypher with Killjoy. However, the results were not even close as DSG took map one with smart tactics, good outplays, and sheer mechanical supremacy with a scoreline of 13-2. The second map was Pearl.

The DSG comp was Viper, Kayo, Astra, Fade, and Killjoy. This dual Initiator and Controller comp spelled disaster for MAD Lions as they lost the map 13-5. DSG’s mental and aim looked confident and it showed in their gameplay. The much-awaited TSM and M80 game did not disappoint as both sides took us overtime on the first map. M80 comfortably won the map 14-12.

The second map was Ascent. However this time, M80 were more dominant, as they won this map with a scoreline of 13-6. The M80 lineup consisting of Zander, Nismo, Koalanoob, Johnqt, and Eeiu look to be the fan favorites alongside The Guard to win the tournament here. You can check out highlights for the DSG vs MAD Lions game in the video above.

