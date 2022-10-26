13-Year-Old Kid, Who Sold His Mac Jones Card For $100,000 Against His Father’s Wish, Is Now Being Hailed By NFL Fans

An Ohio teen discovered a one-of-one Mac Jones rookie card, which changed his life forever. He made $100,000 by selling that card.

Johnny Stone, 13, was filming a live stream a few days prior while opening a pack of highly anticipated Panini Prizm Football cards. As luck would have it, the Ohio teen managed to pull the series’ crown jewel, a one-of-a-kind Jones rookie card.

“I couldn’t breathe as soon as I pulled it,” he explained. “It is the one and only of its kind. It was unbelievable to me.”

In the summer, Johnny Stone, 13, pulled this Mac Jones card. His father said if he wanted to keep it he could. Johnny elected to sell it for $100,000 cash. Kid and father have to be breathing a sigh of relief tonight. pic.twitter.com/tsrjeFcgdl — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 25, 2022

Johnny and his father, Chad Stone, have been collecting cards for several years and have turned their hobby into a business, Stone Sports Cards. Johnny sells the cards that his father purchases and the profits are split.

However, Johny’s father, Chad, does not want him to sell this card. “I always tell him that if he really wants to keep a card, he should keep it,” Chad said. “However, each card has a cost to me.”

Also Read: Matthew Judon, Who Now Has The Most Sacks This Season, Isn’t Bothered By Who Plays Quarterback For The Patriots

Teen earns $100,000 by selling that card

In February, the father and son team pre-ordered three boxes of Panini Prizm Football cards from Triple Play Vintage. Chad watched Johnny open the box of cards live on Facebook and said the best gift is having the teen’s reaction on video.

“It’s a one in a million chance that Johnny opened that card in the first box on series opening day,” Chad said. “It’s the best card you can get from the entire product; he won the lottery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Stone (@stones_sports_cardz)

After his video was shared among collectors worldwide, Johnny received offers to purchase the card almost immediately. He sold it for $100,000 in cash to a private collector in Michigan over the weekend. The card has since been sold for $175,000 again.

“Well, I’m going to buy a gaming PC,” Johny stated. “And even more cards.”

He stated that the Mac Jones card is the most valuable he has ever pulled, but he has previously stated that he has sold two cards for around $20,000. Johnny stated “My favorite to collect is Baker Mayfield.”

I was looking for a rookie Patrick Mahomes 2017 Prism, “Jason stated. “It was a gold vinyl, which is a gold variation. A 1-of-1 with a gold background. It sold for $534,000 in February of this year.

Also Read: Jaquan Brisker, Who Got Kicked In The Cr*tch By Mac Jones, Had The Last Laugh After Grabbing a One-Handed Stunner Against Patriots