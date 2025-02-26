Splish Splash, Players Taking a Bath

Sep 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Fans in rain gear look on during a rain delay. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Rain delays typically present a burden for fans and players alike. Sometimes, people make the best of the situation and create new memories.

The Tarp Monster Strikes – Various Years

When games get delayed due to heavy rain, ground crews roll out tarps in a hurry to protect the infield. However, sometimes the tarp fights back.

In 1985, the St Louis Cardinals lost Vince Coleman for most of the post season after stealing a ridiculous 110 bases during the regular season. Yup, eaten by the tarp.

Crew members tumble and get swallowed by the tarp. Another famous instance of this happening was in 2013 during a Pirates game. A ground worker fell, and disappeared for a few seconds, swallowed by the relentless tarp.

The great rain delay slip-and-slide – 2016

In 2016, a Cubs and Brewers game was delayed for several hours. This was one of the times that the delay becomes the highlight of a game.

The players turned the tarp into a huge slip-and-slide, having the time of their lives (while also working their dream job).

Rain delay dance-off – 2008

Although this time wasn’t a MLB game, college can get just as fun. In a matchup between Clemson and Davidson, there was, once again a delay. Surprise!

This led to an impromptu dance battle in the outfield. With dance moves ranging from the moonwalk to the worm, the disco ball was spinning.

The Royals kept playing… in a monsoon – 2013

During a game against the Cardinals, a huge storm started in Kansas City.

Outfielders couldn’t see, the water was pooling on base-paths, it was a mess. The game continued until the infield was completely flooded. Not the best management.

The day it rained… fish? – 1983

This story is completely based on comments from players and fans that attended the game. There’s no official footage or pictures taken at the game.

A large storm near Atlanta reportedly caused small fish to fall from the sky! The field allegedly had scattered fish that covered it. If true, it’s easily one of the strangest stories in MLB history.

Sure, delays are frustrating in any scenario. But if these stories teach us one thing, is to make the best of every situation. You never know what may come out of it.