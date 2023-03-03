50 Cent posts cryptic Vice City teaser, potentially hinting at GTA 6

American rapper and artist behind 2000’s hits like ‘In Da Club,’ 50 Cent, could be involved with GTA 6. The 47-year-old artist posted a cryptic teaser on Twitter which has many fans thinking of a GTA 6 appearance. 50 Cent posted an image of Vice City promotional art on his Twitter account, which is also rumored to be the location for GTA 6. His caption of ‘will explain later’ is an even bigger headscratcher for fans.

50 Cent sparks GTA 6 speculation with Vice City teaser on Twitter

I will Explain this later, GLG🚦GreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me. 💣BOOM💨#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/7SIeFrcD4u — 50cent (@50cent) March 2, 2023

While it’s uncertain what Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson means, his tweet is more akin to Guerrilla Marketing. After stating he would ‘explain later’ he went on to plug his projects and Cognac brand, leading to mass confusion. Hopeful fans for the next installment of Grand Theft Auto are taking it as a sign of his involvement in the title.

This speculation isn’t completely baseless as Rockstar Games is no stranger to celebrity cameos. In 2020, Rockstar teased Dr. Dre’s involvement in GTA Online and one year later, a full DLC with Dr. Dre arrived. Older GTA titles have featured celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson, Ricky Gervais, and even Cara Delevigne who played radio host on GTA 5’s Non-Stop Pop FM.

As of now, no other news regarding GTA 6 is known. However, fans were treated to a bunch of leaks as beta footage for the next game surfaced online. This leak was later confirmed as legitimate, leading to the arrest of the perpetrator in the UK. Since then, Rockstar has maintained radio silence on Grand Theft Auto 6, allowing the rumor pile to grow.

