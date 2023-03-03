HomeSearch

50 Cent posts cryptic Vice City teaser, potentially hinting at GTA 6

Danyal Arabi
|Published 03/03/2023

American rapper and artist behind 2000’s hits like ‘In Da Club,’ 50 Cent, could be involved with GTA 6. The 47-year-old artist posted a cryptic teaser on Twitter which has many fans thinking of a GTA 6 appearance. 50 Cent posted an image of Vice City promotional art on his Twitter account, which is also rumored to be the location for GTA 6. His caption of ‘will explain later’ is an even bigger headscratcher for fans.

50 Cent sparks GTA 6 speculation with Vice City teaser on Twitter

While it’s uncertain what Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson means, his tweet is more akin to Guerrilla Marketing. After stating he would ‘explain later’ he went on to plug his projects and Cognac brand, leading to mass confusion. Hopeful fans for the next installment of Grand Theft Auto are taking it as a sign of his involvement in the title.

This speculation isn’t completely baseless as Rockstar Games is no stranger to celebrity cameos. In 2020, Rockstar teased Dr. Dre’s involvement in GTA Online and one year later, a full DLC with Dr. Dre arrived. Older GTA titles have featured celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson, Ricky Gervais, and even Cara Delevigne who played radio host on GTA 5’s Non-Stop Pop FM.

As of now, no other news regarding GTA 6 is known. However, fans were treated to a bunch of leaks as beta footage for the next game surfaced online. This leak was later confirmed as legitimate, leading to the arrest of the perpetrator in the UK. Since then, Rockstar has maintained radio silence on Grand Theft Auto 6, allowing the rumor pile to grow.

About the author
Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi is an Esports writer and Editor at The SportsRush. With a vested interest in computers since an early age he has managed to sink more than 4000 hours into CS: GO over the years. As a Deus Ex enjoyer and fan of the earlier Assassin's Creeds, narrative-driven games have taken much of his time. Being a 2D fighter enthusiast across franchises like Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter, a fair few controllers have been sacrificed in his pursuit to win. Apart from all things gaming, Danyal enjoys motorsport, bowling, and spending weekends with his pals over good food and banter.

