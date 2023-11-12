Will GTA 6’s Narrative Crossover With Grand Theft Auto 5?

GTA 6 will bring with it a brand new storyline and setting for fans to experience. Throughout the years, the open-world crime franchise has been introducing new characters with their own story and timelines. However, since both the upcoming title and Grand Theft Auto 5 are set in the same modern period, the chances of storylines colliding have increased.

Advertisement

Recently, Ned Luke, the voice actor of Micheal De Santa from Grand Theft Auto 5 teased his apparent return in the next title. In a fan post that requested the return of the beloved character, the voice actor replied with “It’s a mystery” followed by five stars. Hence, even though this leak seems inaccurate, the possibility isn’t zero.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ned_luke/status/1722108218589995257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Earlier to this, the internet saw Bryan Zampella, the alleged voice actor of GTA 6 protagonist, and Shawn Fonteno, the voice actor of Franklin from GTA 5, appear together in the “Blast Crew” video. This leads many to believe that they are working together on the upcoming game as well.

Both these events point towards the return of the beloved characters from Grand Theft Auto 5 in the coming game. However, these characters will be NPCs for sure as it has been leaked that that GTA 6 will feature only two playable characters.

Rockstar Games hasn’t yet revealed whether these characters will be featured in GTA 6. However, as far as leaks and hints on the internet go, there is a high chance of it happening. Still, if Michael and Franklin do end up appearing in the upcoming game, it will be a first for the franchise.



Will GTA 6 have the same character mechanics as Grand Theft Auto 5?

Yes, GTA 6 will share the same character-switching feature as Grand Theft Auto 5 as it will have two characters. However, since the title is going to be next-gen, it could be highly possible that the switch between them would be faster.

Advertisement

As per leaks, both these characters will have a shared inventory system as they are in a relationship. Additionally, the character’s relationship will also dictate their behavior with others, which is similar to RDR2. We believe all these mechanics will be further detailed in the trailer, which is scheduled to drop in December 2023.