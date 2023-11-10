Will GTA 6 Include an Online Version?

GTA 6 is confirmed to be getting its first trailer in December 2023 and fans are excited to see what’s coming. The open-world crime franchise has been doing great with every iteration and peaked with Grand Theft Auto 5. More so with the online version of the game that allowed for crime roleplays.

With the announcement of GTA 6, players are wondering whether they will get an online experience as well. Rockstar hasn’t mentioned anything about the newer online experience, however, it could be added later. For instance, Red Dead Online was released online a month after the main game release.

The same idea could be followed for the next Grand Theft Auto title which will be showcased soon in the coming month. Additionally, Rockstar games will constantly update GTA 5 Online, and the next one is scheduled for December 12, 2023.

However, this could be the last major update for the game before shifting over to the new one. Even though that might be saddening, Rockstar supported the online community for a long time with various DLCs and fun activities. More about it will likely be shared during the first trailer reveal and it might answer the questions that are arising.

Will a standalone version of GTA 6 Online be released?

When Red Dead Redemption 2 was released, Rockstar released an online-only standalone version, RDR Online, alongside the main game. Rockstar took this path because they believed if the same game had both single-player and multiple experiences mashed together, fans might not be able to enjoy any of them to the fullest. For instance, some players might not feel like playing the story and enjoy the multiplayer experience instead.

Hence, separating the online from the single-player worked great for Read Dead Redemption 2, and Rockstar might give GTA 6 the same treatment. However, the online version might be released after the main release of the title.