Basketball

$85 million worth Klay Thompson succumbed to hypnosis in hilarious clip

$85 million worth Klay Thompson succumbed to hypnosis in hilarious clip
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
6'6 Charles Barkley never complained about making $8 million less than Scottie Pippen, unlike the Bulls legend
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
$85 million worth Klay Thompson succumbed to hypnosis in hilarious clip
$85 million worth Klay Thompson succumbed to hypnosis in hilarious clip

Klay Thompson is an NBA champion, an all time great three point shooter, and also…