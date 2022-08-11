$85 million worth Klay Thompson succumbed to hypnosis in hilarious clip

Klay Thompson is an NBA champion, an all time great three point shooter, and also a victim of hypnosis. That’s right the Warriors guard fell prey to hypnosis.

The Warriors guard made a triumphant return to the NBA this season after nursing two years with leg injuries. He tore his ACL in the 2019 Finals against the Toronto Raptors which sidelined him for the 2019-20 season, and then he tragically tore his Achilles tendon while he was prepping for a return in 2021.

That kept him out of the 2020-21 season and more than half of the current 2021-22 season. His return greatly bolstered a Warriors squad that was already looking dangerous with Jordan Poole’s ascension and Steph Curry’s continued brilliance.

Klay’s return was seamless. The Warriors were already a well-oiled machine and adding Klay just made them that more deadly. Thompson’s averages of 20.4 points per game on 38.5% from three weren’t too far off from where he was before his injury.

In the end, he helped bring home a fourth title in eight years for the Warriors, showing the rest of the world that the Warriors dynasty isn’t over yet. The Warriors star also earned $85 million while he was out with injury.

Klay Thompson appears to get hypnotized

The Warriors guard is currently enjoying his offseason, training and looking to get back in form for the upcoming season. However, it also looks like he’s having a bit of fun while he’s at it.

A video popped up of Thompson being hypnotized, and it’s the most hilarious thing you’ll ever see. First, you’ll see Thompson’s head slump and his eyes close.

Then, he appears to lose control of his body. His arms go up and down like a puppet master is controlling them. You almost never see these kind of videos and always believe they’re fake, but not in this case. At least not from initial impressions.

Fans debated whether Thompson was faking his disbelief or not. They pointed out how the hypnotist was tapping his back everytime his hands went up.

Real or not, it’s still an incredibly funny Klay moment.

