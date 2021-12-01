Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22: Wanindu Hasaranga claims best ever bowling figures in Abu Dhabi T10 league history

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22: Wanindu Hasaranga creates history as he claims best ever bowling figures in the history of the league

Sri Lanka’s all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga’s purple patch in the limited Overs continue to amaze the fans and experts of the game.

During the 27th match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 league between the Deccan Gladiators and Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Hasaranga wrecked havoc in the Bangla Tigers batting line-up with a five-wicket haul.

Having to defend the score of 140/1, the Deccan Gladiators’ bowling attack, led by Wanindu Hasaranga bundled the Tigers for a mere 78 in 8.3 Overs to hand them a heavy drubbing by 62 runs in a game involving 60 deliveries.

Hasaranga’s bowling figures of 5/8 in the innings was the best ever by a player in an Abu Dhabi T10 league match.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22: Wanindu Hasaranga creates history

Hasaranga’s match figures of 2-1-8-5 is now the best ever figures ever in the history of the league.

In the league so far, the 24-year-old is the highest wicket-taker with an overall tally of 18 wickets in 10 innings, at an economy of just over 8 runs per Over. His figures are the best so far in the ongoing season.

If this was not it, Hasaranga even bowled a triple-wicket maiden Over, to puncture the spirits of the Tigers batting order in mere six deliveries. In fact, it has taken 27 matches in the league so far, where a player has bowled a maiden Over.

He also becomes the third bowler in the history of the tournament to take a fifer, joining the likes of Pravin Tambe and Marchant de Lange.

3️⃣ things that are certain in life 👊 Death, taxes and… Wanindu Hasaranga tormenting batters 😅 Most wickets in season 5 ✅

Best figures in #AbuDhabiT10 history ✅#InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/wHzlBldVYp — T10 League (@T10League) December 1, 2021

Hasaranga was also the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai, wherein he scalped 16 wickets at a splendid average of 9.75 and an economy rate of 5.20 runs per Over.

Courtesy his consistent incredible performance, the Deccan Gladiators have not only reached the play-offs, but have also topped the points table with 10 wins in 7 matches, with the Qualifier 1 set to take place on December 3, 2021.