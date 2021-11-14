Bryan Danielson beats Miro in AEW World Title Eliminator Finals at Full Gear PPV. He is now the number one contender for the AEW World Championship.

Bryan Danielson has had a fantastic run in the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament. The American Dragon beat Dustin Rhodes and Eddie Kingston to earn his place in the final. Miro, who was not in the tournament originally, replaced Jon Moxley, who is in an inpatient care to an alcohol treatment program.

Also read: CM Punk responds to criticism towards his AEW booking

Miro beat Orange Cassidy to make it to the final. He faced Danielson at tonight’s Full Gear PPV. The winner of the match would earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship. With an opportunity at glory on the line, the two gave it their all. In the end however, there was only one who would have their hands raised by the referee.

Bryan Danielson beats Miro in AEW World Title Eliminator Finals at Full Gear PPV

Danielson and Miro pulled no shots back as they looked to create magic in the ring. Near the end of the match, Miro went for the Game Over but Bryan Danielson rolled through it and ended up latching on a Lebell Lock. Miro managed to get out of it and the two battled on the top rope.

Danielson managed to land a tornado DDT on Miro before locking him in the guillotine choke. Miro refused to tap out and passed out instead handing the win to Danielson.

The American Dragon @bryandanielson wins the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament and is the NEW No. 1 contender for the #AEW World Championship! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/X4cf0vOsXr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021



He will now face new AEW Champion Adam Hangman Page, who beat Kenny Omega in the main event to become only the fourth person to hold the AEW World Championship in the young promotion’s history.

Click here for more Wrestling News