CM Punk Dark Side Of The Ring Parody trends on Twitter following his actions after AEW All Out

AEW megastar CM Punk takes his place in a Dark Side Of The Ring Parody on Twitter.

CM Punk is at the epicenter of a great controversy again. During a post-show media scrum, Punk flipped out on The EVPs of AEW. Punk vilified the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega for “spreading lies” about him sabotaging Colt Cabana’s AEW career and having him removed from the roster.

The AEW World Champion then criticized Adam Page and expresses his resentment toward him. Things escalated quickly when Phill Brooks better known as CM Punk made his way backstage and started a fight with the EVPs with his buddy Ace Steel.

According to reports, The former UFC fighter threw the first punch and Ace Steel knocked out one of the Bucks with a steel chair. The AEW head honcho Tony Khan was seemingly unbeknownst to the mayhem that ensued after Punk left the presser.

Consequently, The reprehensible actions from both sides have forced Tony Khan to put his foot down and take appropriate action. The incivility has attracted a great deal of media attention and fans on Twitter are demanding Tony Khan fire CM Punk and everybody involved. Fans have gone wild trolling and posting memes on CM Punk.

One of the videos that are making rounds on Twitter is CM Punk- Dark Side Of The Ring Parody. Fans praised the editor for his work as it fits Punk’s situation.

Whoever made this CM Punk – Dark Side Of The Ring parody deserves a bloody raise… pic.twitter.com/NlcODNdD6K — Adam Wilbourn (@adamwilbourn) September 7, 2022

The Aftermath

CM Punk was stripped of The AEW title on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite by Tony Khan. The Championship status is currently vacant and a new Champion will be crowned soon in two weeks on Dynamite. As for Omega and The Youngbucks, Tony Khan also stripped them of their championships.

The AEW stars’ careers hang in the balance as we await the big reveal from the president of the company. There have been speculations that everybody involved will be either fired or suspended.

Right now AEW talent have not been told anything official. Almost all I’ve spoken to believe CM Punk will have to go or make major amends to remain with the company. A lot of the talent haven’t arrived where Dynamite broadcasting from yet, but the heat on Punk is unreal. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 6, 2022

It remains to be seen if AEW fires one of their biggest draws in 2021-2022, CM Punk and if they do, will WWE take him in despite his marred reputation? Watch this space for updates.

