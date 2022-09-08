“The memes have begun” – Wrestling fans are having a field day on Twitter following the backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite

In the wake of the backstage altercation involving CM Punkand the Elite, AEW fans took to Twitter trolling CM Punk and Tony Khan.

After the PPV event of All Out at a post-show media scrum, things heated quickly when CM Punk strongly dismissed the rumors about his involvement in the extraction of Colt Cabana from the AEW roster. At the presser, Punk took shots at the “EVPs” (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) for “spreading lies” about Punk pulling strings to remove Colt Cabana from the roster.

CM Punk went off on Colt Cabana and Hangman #AEWAllOut #MediaScrum pic.twitter.com/ISLYDHl8YT — Cody Nichols (@AllEliteCody) September 5, 2022

After leaving for backstage, The former UFC star had a torrid exchange with the EVPs, eventually becoming a scuffle. According to reports, The Straight-Edge superstar was the first to throw a punch. Alongside Punk, his real-life friend, Ace Steel too participated in the exchange and allegedly took out Nick Jackson and bit Omega. The duo’s actions have attracted heat from wrestling fans and led to the speculations that AEW may have to fire the Second City Saint.

AEW’s head honcho Tony Khan is under a lot of pressure but it is highly unlikely for him to fire Punk as he is arguably the number one draw in AEW. According to reports, Ace Steel and CM Punk now await the impending consequences. In addition to that Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Chris Daniels, Micheal Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler will also be either suspended or fired.

Fans are having a field day over the situation on Twitter

Amid the controversy surrounding CM Punk’s backstage brawl making rounds on the internet, wrestling fans make the most of the opportunity to post memes on the situation.

Nobody: CM Punk in his meeting with Tony Khan explaining the chain of command in AEW: pic.twitter.com/M5ssinE3eI — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) September 6, 2022

Cody after seeing the CM Punk press conference: pic.twitter.com/8vGYJynxv6 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) September 5, 2022

CM Punk knocked out one of The Young Bucks, and Ace Steele bit Kenny Omega PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING IS BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/Q1ujQX3byb — MahvelBoah  | & | (@ThisIsHow1Win) September 5, 2022

Ima just bring back the video of Triple H speaking so much facts in front of CM Punk’s face. pic.twitter.com/X3ncNtqnf8 — ❌  GOAT GOD  ❌ #JohnnyWrestlingSZN (-_•) (@GOATGOD_1000) September 5, 2022

CM Punk: “empty headed fucking dumbfuck motherfucking piece of shit hangman page” Hangman Page: pic.twitter.com/mM8YBfrOEN — DRAIN is All Out Ω (@DrainBamager) September 5, 2022

10 Years Ago John Cena Told The Truth about CM Punk… pic.twitter.com/AhFCyWZ5Ls — WWE PG Era (@JTEonYT) September 5, 2022

“CM Punk and The Bucks are back there squabbling” Tony Khan: pic.twitter.com/OhlmLm8wz6 — Trap McAfee (@yeah_dats_mee) September 5, 2022

Max Castor getting his rap ready about the CM Punk-Elite fight pic.twitter.com/vbfb6IMF7c — Jim Cornette Universe (@Cornyverse) September 6, 2022

