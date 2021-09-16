Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson announced for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. This will be his first ever match in his new promotion.

Bryan Danielson joined AEW so he could pursue all the dream matches he’s wanted outside of WWE. The first of them will take place next week at AEW Dynamite when he takes on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Bryan made his way out tonight to a massive pop from the crowd. He was then interrupted by Kenny Omega and Don Callis, who took his time insulting Bryan’s character. Bryan then insulted Callis before turning his attention to Omega.

The former WWE star told Omega that this wasn’t about the World Championship at this time, and that he just wants to have a match to see who the better of the two is. Omega seemed to hesitate at first but ultimately replied with a resounding, “Yes!”

The American Dragon @bryandanielson is here on #AEWDynamite – Tune in NOW LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/it7sDTXnlJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021

The fans have spoken – they want @bryandanielson and @KennyOmegamanX – Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/ZEnWpZqQmo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021



You can check out the line-up (so far) for AEW Grand Slam below:

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-title match)

Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

Sting and Darby Allin vs. FTR

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer

Britt Baker (c) vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s World Championship)

MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page and Scoripo Sky



