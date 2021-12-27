“I’m six-seven and you’re not” – Former WWE Superstar refused to sell for CM Punk because of their size difference

Former WWE Superstar refused to sell for CM Punk because of their size difference. The AEW star worked for WWE between 2005 and 2014.

The WWE is full to the brim with smaller wrestlers today. However, there was once a time when it was the land of giants. The mentality surrounding the business was also quite different a decade and a half back then it is today and many of the bigger wrestlers did not like the idea of taking a bump from their smaller counterparts.

Sabu, who worked with WWE in their revamped ECW brand, recalled once such incident between CM Punk and Test. While speaking with PTM’s Vinny Vegas, Sabu revealed that Punk once had an idea for a triple threat match the three were in but found himself stonewalled by the late wrestler due to his reluctance to take any offence from someone shorter.

Former WWE Superstar refused to sell for CM Punk because of their size difference

“One time we were somewhere and me and CM Punk and him were in a match. CM goes, ‘I’ll do this to you.’ And he goes, ‘No.’ He goes, ‘Why not?’ Test goes, ‘Because I’m six-seven and you’re not.’

Me and Punk looked at each other and started laughing. ‘Well, this guy’s an idiot.’”

Sabu went on to add that Test would knock him out everytime he used his Big Boot finisher. He even aked Test to stop using the move if he wasn’t going to do it properly. However, he refused and stated that Vince McMahon wanted him to use the move to kill him.

“His finish was a big boot to the face. Now, yes, he did that to me. Every time he hit me he knocked me out with it. I said, ‘If you can’t work that, you can’t use it.’

He said, ‘No, Vince [McMahon] wants me to use it. He told me to kill you with it.’”

Test, real name, Andrew Martin, performed in the WWE for nine years. He won the Hardcore Championship twice and the European Championship once. However, his greatest achievement as a singles performer was winning the Intercontinental Championship.

He was found dead in his Tampa, Florida apartment on March 13, 2009. His death was determined to be caused by an accidental overdose of the prescription pain medication oxycodone.

Click here for more Wrestling News