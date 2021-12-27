Wrestling

“I’m six-seven and you’re not” – Former WWE Superstar refused to sell for CM Punk because of their size difference

Former WWE Superstar refused to sell for CM Punk because of their size difference
Archie Blade

Previous Article
"That’s the enemy over there" - Two former British world champs have word-of-advice for George Russell to 'tackle' Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Former WWE Superstar refused to sell for CM Punk because of their size difference
“I’m six-seven and you’re not” – Former WWE Superstar refused to sell for CM Punk because of their size difference

Former WWE Superstar refused to sell for CM Punk because of their size difference. The…