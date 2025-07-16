“Announce the Cover of 2k”: Sky Owner Dwyane Wade Acknowledges Angel Reese’s Genius Marketing Move

Angel Reese continues to make big waves in the basketball world. She’s going to be on the cover of NBA 2K for the second time in her young career, and she announced her new signature shoe with Reebok. It’s all coming together for the WNBA star, and Chicago Sky owner Dwyane Wade is proud of how far she’s come already.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1s have officially been revealed, with the first colorway being a “Diamond Dust” version. No prices or release dates have been announced, but the pictures we got to see of the kicks were super cool. They pay homage to her culture-driven energy and have every chance of becoming popular when they drop.

Yet, the best part of the announcement was the timing. Upon securing her second cover for NBA 2K, many noticed Reese pictured wearing the shoes while driving to the basket. It’s a marketing plan that Wade can get behind.

“I love a marketing plan that’s timed perfectly,” Wade stated on Time Out. “To announce the cover of 2K, but also to have the image of her signature sneaker on the cover. And then to drop her signature sneaker on the same day. To walk in with the signature sneakers over the shoulder like a Slam cover. Bro, beautiful marketing, Reebok.”

It’s certainly a great plan to build anticipation for the shoe release. Many fans and sneaker heads probably went straight to Google to find the shoes for sale. But to no avail. Now, Reese and Reebok have them waiting in excitement for the final release.

It all goes to show how wildly successful the forward has already been in her young career. That’s 2 for 2 in NBA 2K covers, and a signature shoe so far. “Angel Reese, she continues to show y’all that she’s Her. And she’s doing big things, man,” the Miami Heat legend added.

Although she gets a lot of hate, Reese is undeniably making big moves in the WNBA right now. She may not be on the same level as the league’s darling, Caitlin Clark, but she’s proven to be a consistent offensive force and is steadily expanding her game. She’s also a solid defender with active hands.

The most impressive improvement in Reese’s game this year has been her passing. She’s doubled her assist average, going from 1.9 to 3.8 per game. On top of that, she’s become more efficient on offense, an area that was a major issue during her rookie season. Reese has bumped her field goal percentage to nearly 45%.

At the end of the day, though, Reese will always be compared to Clark. Their rivalry is well-documented, and fireworks tend to fly whenever they face off. But their games are vastly different, and both styles can lead to winning basketball. It’ll be fascinating to see who’s the first to carry their team to a championship. One thing’s certain: Wade is happy with who he’s rocking with.