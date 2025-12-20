Anthony Edwards Uses Alleged IG Burner Account to Troll Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Timberwolves’ Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder don’t appear to be as unbeatable as they did a week ago, with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves handing them their third loss of the season. Ant-Man was the star of the show, and after the game, couldn’t resist shutting his haters up and throwing shade at the opposition. Allegedly, at least.

Edwards shot the game-winning three, that gave the Wolves a 108-107 lead in the dying stages of the game. They ultimately won 112-107. In the immediate aftermath, he went after Gilbert Arenas, who has often called him out for looking for a game winner over a shot that could tie the game.

A while later, an Instagram account, that allegedly is a burner belonging to Edwards, was seen going after the reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The account, named “believethatjack” featured a screenshot of a missed call from Gilgeous-Alexander. A caption followed. It wrote: “jma hit you back when the highlights finish uploading.”

Anthony Edwards posted an Instagram screenshot of a missed FaceTime call from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his burner account: “I’ll get back to you after the highlights finish uploading.” pic.twitter.com/XZOaw2RlvG — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) December 20, 2025

It was hilarious, and sounds like something the real Edwards would definitely say. And posts from the account have gotten viral all over the internet throughout 2025. That said, there’s no evidence that it actually belongs to the 2020 No. 1 Draft Pick. And Edwards has never hinted that he’s its owner.

The NBA community would love to believe that the account belongs to Edwards. And that’s what makes it so popular.

Today, the bragging rights rightfully belong to the Wolves guard. He was the star of the show, helping his side get a firmer grasp of the No. 6 spot in the West. They’re currently 18-10, two games ahead of the Phoenix Suns.