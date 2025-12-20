mobile app bar

Anthony Edwards Uses Alleged IG Burner Account to Troll Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Timberwolves’ Win

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the first quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder don’t appear to be as unbeatable as they did a week ago, with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves handing them their third loss of the season. Ant-Man was the star of the show, and after the game, couldn’t resist shutting his haters up and throwing shade at the opposition. Allegedly, at least.

Edwards shot the game-winning three, that gave the Wolves a 108-107 lead in the dying stages of the game. They ultimately won 112-107. In the immediate aftermath, he went after Gilbert Arenas, who has often called him out for looking for a game winner over a shot that could tie the game.

A while later, an Instagram account, that allegedly is a burner belonging to Edwards, was seen going after the reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The account, named “believethatjack” featured a screenshot of a missed call from Gilgeous-Alexander. A caption followed. It wrote: “jma hit you back when the highlights finish uploading.” 

It was hilarious, and sounds like something the real Edwards would definitely say. And posts from the account have gotten viral all over the internet throughout 2025. That said, there’s no evidence that it actually belongs to the 2020 No. 1 Draft Pick. And Edwards has never hinted that he’s its owner.

The NBA community would love to believe that the account belongs to Edwards. And that’s what makes it so popular.

Today, the bragging rights rightfully belong to the Wolves guard. He was the star of the show, helping his side get a firmer grasp of the No. 6 spot in the West. They’re currently 18-10, two games ahead of the Phoenix Suns.

