"If That Happens...": Giancarlo Stanton Embraces Cleanup Challenge Amid Aaron Judge Intentional Walk Threats

Led by Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider, the frequency of intentionally walking Aaron Judge has skyrocketed over the past ten days. Here’s how it used to go: Juan Soto gets on base, Aaron Judge homers—bam, two runs for the Yanks.

However, that script flipped once teams, starting with the Blue Jays, began walking Judge regularly. In that series alone, Judge was walked four times in two games, including three times in one game. Yet, now, with Yankees’ cleanup star Giancarlo Stanton back in the lineup, the dynamics of walking Judge might change significantly. A hot and in-form Giancarlo Stanton is like having a second Aaron Judge in the lineup, only now with two batters on base and the power to obliterate a baseball.

All season, the Yankees have struggled to lock down two key spots: leadoff and cleanup. While the leadoff spot remains a bit of a revolving door, a new face has stepped up to the plate at cleanup: Austin Wells. In his 106 plate appearances at that spot, he’s batting a solid .319 with a .371 OBP, 22 RBIs, and 5 homers. Impressive numbers, no doubt. But he’s no Giancarlo Stanton.