MLB Trade Deadline: Yankees Eye Struggling Scott Boras’ Client for Infield Boost

Jun 13, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Cody Bellinger (24) hits a base hit against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees had to face a slew of challenges with their infield this MLB season. Anthony Rizzo’s absence due to injury has left a gap at the base, and while he is known for his defense, his performance at the plate has been lacking.

Adding to the troubles, infield players Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu have been going through a rough patch. Torres has been dealing with a groin issue while Lemahieu’s lack of hits is a cause for concern. Naturally, such setbacks heavily impacted the team’s offense.



However, last night, the Yankees found a silver lining when both Gleyber and DJ put on brilliant performances against the Toronto Blue Jays. Still, maintaining this level of play consistently is extremely crucial for the Yankees.

As the trade deadline approaches, rumors are circulating about Cody Bellinger joining the Yankees to strengthen their lineup. Bellinger is a left-handed power hitter who could be a significant improvement at first base. Even if Rizzo returns from injury, Bellinger’s flexibility could allow for adjustments in positions to create a batting order.

If the Chicago Cubs continue to struggle, they may become more open to trading the Arizona native. This is where the Yankees can take their chance to make a move. Bellinger is a former MVP with a proven track record. While his stats in 2024 may not match his comeback in 2023, he would still be a great addition to the Yankees.

However, depending on what options arise in the trade market, the Yankees might consider infielders as well. Therefore, the Bronx Bombers’ performance in the coming weeks will likely shape their approach toward the trade deadline.

Looking beyond the Yankees, both the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers could also see benefits from adding Bellinger.

Bellinger to the Atlanta Braves or the Texas Rangers?



The Atlanta Braves have been struggling with outfield offense since Ronald Acuña Jr.’s injury. Given their chances in the postseason, acquiring Bellinger might be a risk for them.

Despite not reaching his peak performance this season, Bellinger’s .748 OPS and 110 OPS+ still outshine what the Braves currently have in their outfield lineup. So, if the Cubs decide to trade Bellinger, he could significantly strengthen the Braves batting order.

With the Braves, Bellinger might take over in center field while Acuña is sidelined and then switch to right field for the rest of the season. Bringing in the 28-year-old would really up the Braves’ game in the race for the NL East title.

Conversely, the Texas Rangers are all about beefing up their pitching staff (both starters and relievers). Yet, there’s also talk that they might be eyeing Arizona Native if the Cubs put him on the trading block.

Bellinger’s flexibility and hitting prowess would be an asset for the Rangers. Moreover, if the team manages to land him, it could give their lineup a boost and increase their hopes of making it to the playoffs.