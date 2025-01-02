Nolan Arenado Holding Up Cardinals Reset

With a no trade clause Nolan Arenado has every right to wield it at his discretion but it’s left him in an uncomfortable position. Arenado vetoed a trade to Houston, perhaps worried about their immediate future after the Astros traded star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Cubs.

Houston moved right along, signing free agent first baseman Christian Walker away from Arizona which allowed them to position Isaak Paredes at third. That was two weeks ago and the Cardinals continue to search for a new trade partner for Arenado.

Cards change in management

The deal maker position with the Cardinals is in flux. Long time general manager John Mozeliak is finishing up his contract, which runs through 2025. Chaim Bloom will then take over as president of baseball operations after the 2025 season.

“I see it as ‘reset.’ said Mozeliak. “There are some fundamental things we want to do different in the organization, and ultimately, as we continue to have success at the minor-league level, and the procurement level, we can time it right and try to reinvest at the major-league level.”

Bottom line it’s about lowering payroll and giving full time reps to younger players. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt along with pitchers Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn are already gone from last year’s roster, Arenado was expected to be next.

An Alex Bregman signing will help

Arenado has three years and $74 million left on his contract although the Rockies will pay $10 million of that. With free agent Alex Bregman still out there it’s possible that a team will pivot to Arenado after Bregman signs elsewhere.

Without the Cards eating a good portion of the money, it’ll take a Yankees or Mets to ride in and pay, just how much might be the dividing line. Both can use him.

The Mets are still talking to Pete Alonso to come back. If not, they could move Mark Vientos across the diamond and open up third base. The Yankees could fill second base with Jazz Chisholm Jr. and have Arenado at third.

Both infielder Nolan Gorman and outfielder Jordan Walker were expected to be regulars in 2024 but both found their way back to the minors. They would certainly be two of the players that the Cards need to play and find out about.

And yet along with pitchers Sonny Gray and Ryan Helsley, Gorman’s name is coming up in rumours. However all this plays out it’s hard to see how Arenado stays in St Louis for the 2025 season. For the Cardinals the sooner the better…tick tick tick…