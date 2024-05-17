Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals ‘Must’ Habit From Daily Ritual He Never Misses Despite Hectic Schedule

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a great man, but even great men are bound by mortal habits. While Khabib’s habits are more extreme than most, they are also ritualistic for him. What that means is, even 4 years after retiring from MMA, the former UFC lightweight champion simply cannot keep himself away from this ritual.

‘The Eagle’ has made it very clear that he will never step foot in the octagon again in a professional capacity. After the passing of his father, he could not see himself fighting anymore and retired from the sport in 2020. However, he still helps train the next generation of Dagestani fighters and keeps himself fit in the process. He, of course, also has the little business of Eagle FC to run.

However, for Nurmagomedov, one thing that has remained a constant is his work ethic inside a gym.

“No matter how busy the day is, the gym is a must”

The gym is an essential part of his everyday routine even as a retired fighter. He still trains, and he still keeps in shape. In fact, he will be showing up to Newark, New Jersey to train alongside the lightweight champ ahead of his fight.

His involvement in the sport is still such the champion feels Nurmagomedov is missing the fight game.

Islam Makhachev reveals that Khabib Nurmagomedov misses fighting

Islam Makhachev believes Khabib Nurmagomedov still has that itch that made him an undefeated champion. The former UFC champion trains alongside Makhachev and other fighters almost every day.

In a recent interview with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo for the Pound 4 Pound podcast on YouTube, the champ spoke about Nurmagomedov saying,

“This guy miss the fighting, the fight camp, because that’s why he joins with us everyday….and he love to train, everyday he train…..for the good dinner he has to train.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov trains alongside the champ regularly but he does not accompany him to fights anymore. He chooses to watch from home and cheer him on. However, things may change for his next fight as Belal Muhammad recently revealed that ‘The Eagle’ is coming to Newark so he could stay till the day of the event.

Khabib is apparently joining in to help Islam Makhachev train for the Dustin Poirier title fight at UFC 302. The Eagle, of course, has defended his title successfully against Poirier in the past. That said, Poirier is also the man who got closest to defeating him. So if there are any tips Islam might need, Khabib has them.