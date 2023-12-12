“15 Olympia Titles”: Ronnie Coleman Teams Up With Another Bodybuilding Veteran for a Special Training Session

Earlier in July, Ronnie Coleman opened his new gym in partnership with Italian fitness equipment brand Panatta. And recently, another veteran bodybuilder graced the site and scheduled a training session with the GOAT himself. Seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath entered the gym in awe and left with a bundle full of stories.

Coleman and Heath met up at the former’s gym, and the 15 Olympia title holders had a killer workout session. Despite their retirement, both veterans proved why they were once the greatest in their eras by flaunting their ripped physiques. The 43-year-old hazel-eyed hunk sat down and immediately commented on the 2023 Mr. Olympia.

“It is what it is…it’s hard man, cuz it’s like everybody wants to ask us, cuz we’ve been there like ‘what’s your opinion on…’ like why do I have to have one?”

Addressing Hadi Choopan’s controversy at Mr. Olympia, where the former title-holder walked off the stage, Heath stood in solidarity. He pointed out how the feeling of getting crushed by failure was something both he and Coleman could relate to. To which the latter admitted:

“I was saying I know exactly how he feels…”

The strong start was all it took for the duo to have a killer session throughout. Heath recalled various anecdotes from back when he started bodybuilding. Since Coleman was a huge inspiration to every new bodybuilder on the block, Heath was no stranger to his style. The 7x Olympia champion recalled how he once brought a car with subwoofers because Coleman had one.

“I go to the Cadillac dealership, and they’re like ‘hey, we got this nice EXT’, and I remember Ronnie used to get that, cuz back in the day you win the Olympia they’d have a truck…they have the EXT on stage! I’m like, man, I want that, so I went ahead and got me that white one…”

Coleman has always commanded respect due to his contributions to the field. And now, despite his ailments, watching him sweat it out at the gym acts as an inspiration for every fitness enthusiast.

Ronnie Coleman now seems to be in better shape

After around 13 surgeries for his back, hips, and neck, the King finally seems to be doing better. On multiple occasions, Coleman has been transparent about his journey through medical issues. So far, after having medical procedures done on every spinal disk of his, he’s found a better plan.

The bodybuilding icon previously opened up on his journey through stem cell treatment. Opted by many bodybuilders, including former Mr. Olympia Big Ramy, the procedure has shown promising results. In the video with Heath, Coleman was seen moving and shifting along equipment with a little support. And with his recent sessions seeming promising, fans are hopeful for a healed champion.