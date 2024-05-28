76-Year-Old Arnold Schwarzenegger Suggests a Unique Yet Simple Way to Fight Cognitive Decline

Every fitness expert wants their clients to take care of their mental health in the same way that they care for their physical health. However, it is difficult to obtain an accurate depiction of an individual’s brain state. This also makes it challenging to evaluate their cognitive condition, which appears to diminish as they age. To combat this decline, Arnold Schwarzenegger has proposed an innovative strategy in his newsletter, which will serve as a brain health booster.

The Austrian Oak has always devised creative methods for his ‘village’ to address severe health challenges. While cognitive deterioration due to aging may appear normal, it is not.

Losing a particular amount of brain power is never good, not only for memory but also because it can lead to chronic ailments that are nearly impossible to cure. And, because prevention is always better than cure, Schwarzenegger has recommended to step out of that comfort zone, stating:

“Research suggests that forcing your brain to learn something new can improve cognition, memory, and focus and even protect your brain against age-related decline.”

According to the bodybuilder, the most simple yet efficient technique to prevent such brain degeneration is to keep one’s brain occupied with something. This engagement can take the form of learning anything new or giving the brain a new challenge that forces it to leave the aforementioned comfort zone.

When an alternate task is assigned on a daily basis, the cognitive function works more effectively, and once the brain begins learning anything new, it tends to focus on it, which improves cognitive health.

While the person will undoubtedly age, engaging in such activities will keep their brain considerably younger. However, there are many things to investigate and do that may be unfamiliar to someone, but if they truly seek a challenge, Schwarzenegger proposes learning a new language:

“Research suggests one of the best brain-boosters is learning a new language. Studying a second language forces your neural network to reorganize and restructure, which is like fertilizer for your brain health.”

Managing mental health is sometimes more difficult than maintaining physical health. When an individual experiences stress and anxiety, which are both natural challenges of life, their entire cognitive function is altered. However, to combat this, the bodybuilder proposed a very easy approach to his ‘village’ that anyone could try.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Recommends to Grab the Crayons

According to Arnold Schwarzenegger, coloring is the simplest way to improve one’s mood or relieve stress and anxiety. The Austrian Oak states that this method has a strong scientific basis because it stimulates the release of dopamine. The hormone is essential for human beings since it supplies them with pleasure, satisfaction, and even motivation.

These three elements are also necessary to combat stress and anxiety. The Terminator actor goes on to say that this activity may also be used as an alternative to exercise, as if someone has missed their gym routine for any reason, they can easily switch to this.