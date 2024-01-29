7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares the ‘Two Underrated Training Tips’ in His Recent Newsletter

In his early days, Arnold Schwarzenegger learned the significance of bodybuilding and fitness. The former bodybuilding champion has struggled through multiple obstacles to achieve what he has and be where he is today. With all these life lessons, Arnold ensures to help the community with health and fitness tips. Whether it is through his newsletter or social media channels, he shares knowledge with his fellow village members to lead a healthier life.

Through his initiatives, the former California governor has managed to build a healthier community. Continuing to help his fellow village members grow, he shared some intriguing training tips through his recent newsletter. Through the Q&A session in his newsletter, Arnold shared the ‘two underrated training tips’ that no one follows.

Arnold undoubtedly was a superstar of bodybuilding and knew what he was doing while at the gym. In his entire life, while training, he has ensured to follow rules, and this time, he shares the two glossed-over training routines. The rules Arnold followed and wants every fitness enthusiast to follow are below;

“When the reps go down, the weight goes up. I want the last two reps to be hard, but I don’t want failure.”

He further mentions that the only way to make these rules work is through trial and error. If you don’t give it a shot, you’re missing out on a lot at the gym. Moreover, speaking from his experience of 60 years, he says letting people pick the weights for you at the gym is a wrong idea. They might end up overselling or underselling you, which is not good for you.

“What I want all of you to think about is the gym is your lab. Don’t think if you choose a weight too heavy and have to stop before you hit your reps you screwed up. You learned!”

Therefore, Arnold mentions that if you choose a weight too light and have to do eight extra reps until the reps become hard, did you fail? You did not. He recommends one to train gradually and increase weight by 5 pounds only when you find it too easy. Speaking about weights, Arnold once revealed his secret on the bench press.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares the reason for the invention of the famous Arnold Press

When it comes to muscle-building tips and hacks, Schwarzenegger is the one to look up to. In the recent edition of his newsletter, the star reflected on the details of his life, experience, fitness, and friends. While answering his village members, one of them asked him how the popular Arnold Press originated.

The Arnold Press was invented by none other than Arnold himself. This workout gives your regular dumbbell raise a twist by raising it in the air and twisting the arms midway. He commented that he experimented with different techniques in his gym and stated how it was like a lab to a scientist.

“I was constantly testing and experimenting in the gym…the gym was my lab.”

He opined that while most people care about the amount of weight. However, actual attention must be given to trial and error in the gym and knowing what works well for the body. Schwarzenegger was always in the spotlight for his intense exercises and managed to grab eyeballs with the bench press record.