“Begin With...”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Stellar Tip on Bodybuilding’s Hottest Question

As long as there are bodybuilding aficionados, questions regarding effectively perfecting bodies will be abundant. Cardio vs. strength training has been a contentious debate for decades. Even if one side ends up favoring their favorite training, Arnold Schwarzenegger recently dropped a bombshell tip in his newsletter on the optimal sequence of a bodybuilder’s exercises.

This whole time, the retired professional bodybuilder has maintained a healthy lifestyle. Schwarzenegger offered his supporters the right answer: to undertake cardio or strength training first.

The 76-year-old emphasized the importance of a scientific study while simultaneously encouraging his supporters to pursue their aspirations. With an element of surprise, Arnie suggested a tip by backing it up with a proper research study:

“Research suggests performing resistance training before cardio is best to maximize your strength.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger highlighted that the researchers zeroed in on 19 separate studies involving multiple participants. People who exercised two or three times weekly for the duration of the trial (ranging from eight to twenty-four weeks) did both strength and cardio exercises at the same time. VO2 Max was the primary outcome measure of the research, which focused on the participants’ maximum amount of oxygen they were utilizing during their exercise period.

Arnie pointed out that the strength decreased dramatically in the experiments conducted over longer periods. Why? Because the ex-bodybuilder saw firsthand how cardio affected weight training when performed first. However, there was a special observation by Schwarzenegger too:

“When VO2 max was the goal, the exercise order did not matter. That means your aerobic capacity might not be affected if you do weights before cardio compared to starting with cardio.”

Schwarzenegger stressed how important it is for every person to follow a certain fitness routine. He explained that a person’s objectives would also form a big part of their customized workout routine. The seven-time Mr. Olympia added his final insights on this question:

“If you want to boost strength, begin with resistance training. If you have limited time, you can do both in the same workout and make great progress, but the prioritized exercises will improve faster.”

A tip from Arnold Schwarzenegger for the ladies

During a Q&A session, the 76-year-old Austrian Oak looked at one of his members’ problem with their wife’s workout regime.

Rome wasn’t constructed in a day, and Arnie had the same response as a flawless physique that doesn’t just appear. As the member’s wife shied away from weight training, Arnie delivered a sobering dose of truth.

One of the main advantages of weight training that Schwarzenegger brought up was that it increases bone density. The 76-year-old former professional bodybuilder is always trying to inspire his devoted followers to construct their own physical Rome with all the expertise he has acquired.